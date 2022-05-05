05.05.2022 14:00:00

Consolidated Carpet Updates Company Name To Consolidated Flooring

Name change and new branding reflect the evolution of the company and industry

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, Consolidated Carpet announces the company is updating its name to Consolidated Flooring. The refreshed name and branding are showcased in a new website design and updated URL: consolidatedflooring.com

Consolidated Flooring new name, logo and URL

Consolidated Carpet updates company name to Consolidated Flooring

To more accurately reflect the company's leadership status in an evolving industry, Consolidated Flooring's new name and branding better express the services and products offered as well as the company's national growth and expansion. While honoring the historical accomplishments that are the foundation of the business, the refreshed branding demonstrates the innovative spirit and growth mindset that drives the company forward.

"Because our clients literally stand on our work every single day, we have a multigenerational ethos of standing by our workmanship," said David Meberg, principal and CEO at Consolidated Flooring. "We express that tradition while leaning into our pride and excitement regarding our leadership and innovation in the industry."

Highlights of the new branding include:

  • A refreshed name that expresses expanded product offering
  • Branding design that elegantly captures pride in workmanship
  • A new website that showcases the company, its people, its performance, and its portfolio
  • Please visit: consolidatedflooring.com for more information

Consolidated Flooring

Consolidated Flooring offers full-service flooring expertise now in its third generation. With offices in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, and Addison, Illinois, we stand by our workmanship because our clients stand on it every day. By anticipating the needs of our clients before they do, we are able to lead a vital industry and expand our national footprint.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consolidated-carpet-updates-company-name-to-consolidated-flooring-301539068.html

SOURCE Consolidated Flooring

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Steigende Rezessionsangst: ATX stabil - DAX verliert - Asiatische Börsen überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert nach einem freundlichen Handelsstart kaum verändert. Auch der DAX verliert am Freitag erneut. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen