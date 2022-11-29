|
29.11.2022 15:19:25
Consolidated Communications Appoints Fred Graffam As New CFO
(RTTNews) - Consolidated Communications (CNSL) announced Tuesday the appointment of Fred Graffam as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Dec. 1, 2022. After a distinguished career of 36 years with the company, Steve Childers will transition from CFO to an advisory role until December 31, 2022 to ensure a smooth transition.
Graffam's experience spans 30 years and includes financial management, operational leadership and accounting expertise within the technology and telecom industries at both public and private companies.
Most recently, Graffam served as executive vice president and CFO at Monitronics International, dba Brinks Home Security, a leading home security and alarm monitoring company.
Prior to this, Graffam was senior vice president of finance, investor relations and corporate development at DigitalGlobe, Inc., a technology company.
Earlier in his career, among other roles, he was a senior vice president of the North America/Asia Pacific regions at Level 3 Communications and he served in various finance and operating capacities of increasing responsibility at Comcast.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Consolidated Communications Holdings IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.22
|Ausblick: Consolidated Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Consolidated Communications präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.22
|Consolidated Communications Holdings (CNSL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
02.08.22
|Ausblick: Consolidated Communications vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Consolidated Communications legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.22
|Consolidated Communications Holdings (CNSL) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Consolidated Communications mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Consolidated Communications stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)