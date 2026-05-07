Consolidated Edison Aktie
WKN: 911563 / ISIN: US2091151041
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07.05.2026 23:29:08
Consolidated Edison Inc. Q1 Profit Advances
(RTTNews) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $924 million, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $791 million, or $2.26 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $790 million or $2.18 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $3.039 billion from $2.901 billion last year.
Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $924 Mln. vs. $791 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.55 vs. $2.26 last year. -Revenue: $3.039 Bln vs. $2.901 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.00 To $ 6.20
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