Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 1nd quarter and 3 months of 2023/2024 financial year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

1st Quarter of current financial year started with good results from UK, fish farming season in full swing and Estonian operations suffering from discontinuation of sales to Finland due to anti-competition situation. Q1 is one of quieter seasons for us as the seasonality plays strong role in Q2 and Q4. Sales were down 26%, EBITDA was less only by 140,000 EUR. More importantly our operating loss decreased by 50%. In times like these even incremental but steady improvements will bring about results in long term. The operations have been massively streamlined, cost efficiency at its best and we know that once the exclusivity period ends and we can restart exports to Finland, the profitability of Estonian business is going to be substantially improved. Net loss was 720,000 euros compared to 870,000 profit last year, but last year result was affected by one-off profit from sale of Swedish business which resulted in 1,7 million euro financial income.

High Inflation and consumers behaviour is affecting all the food producers, but overall we do not see big decline in demand. In contrary since the retail prices of fish products have come down, we expect very healthy demand for Christmas season. Stability is more important than volatility, both in sales and operations and the foundation is now much stronger than last years. We are smaller, but more efficient and once the artificial barriers to sales, like exclusivity in Finland, ends, we will demonstrate much better results.

KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR

unless indicated otherwise 1Q 2022/2023 2022/2023 1Q 2022/2023 2021/20233 Sales 3,4 19,6 4,6 42,1 Gross profit 0,1 3,6 0,5 3,1 EBITDA from operations -0,46 0,3 -0,3 -1,7 EBITDA -0,11 0,3 -0,5 -1,9 EBIT -0,4 -1,0 -0,8 -4,2 EBT -0,7 0,4 0,9 -8,2 Net profit (loss) -0,7 0,3 0,9 -8,1 Gross margin 3,5% 18,3% 11,1% 7,4% Operational EBITDA margin -13,6% 1,5% -6,9% -4,1% EBITDA margin -3,1% 1,5% -10,6% -5,1% EBIT margin -11,7% -5,1% -17,7% -9,9% EBT margin -20,7% 2,0% -19,0% -19,5% Net margin -21,1% 1,5% 18,8% -19,4% Operating expense ratio -25,4% 24,0% -24,2% 17,1%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR

unless indicated otherwise 30.09.2023 30.06.2023 30.09.2022 30.06.2022 Net debt 17,0 16,7 18,8 24,7 Equity 7,4 8,3 8,0 8,1 Working capital 0,2 0,0 0,7 -3,2 Assets 29,3 30,2 33,1 38,9 Liquidity ratio 1,0x 1,0x 1,1x 0,7x Equity ratio 25,2% 27,4% 24,1% 20,7% Gearing ratio 69,7% 66,9% 70,2% 75,4% Debt to total assets 0,8x 0,7x 0,8x 0,8x Net debt to operating EBITDA 21,4x 55,8x -11,7x -14,5x ROE -9,2% 4,1% 28,1% -68,5% ROA -2,4% 1,0% 7,2% -17,3%

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

EUR '000 30.09.2023 30.09.2022 30.06.2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 199 345 394 Receivables and prepayments 1 330 4 811 2 118 Inventories 1 909 2 102 1 861 Biological assets 1 130 955 772 Total current assets 4 567 8 213 5 145 Long-term financial investments 382 304 381 Tangible assets 6 364 7 169 6 563 Intangible assets 17 954 17 400 18 157 Total non-current assets 24 700 24 873 25 101 TOTAL ASSETS 26 267 33 086 30 246 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Interest-bearing liabilities 1 827 3 562 2 111 Payables and prepayments 2 947 3 965 3 035 Total current liabilities 4 774 7 527 5 146 Interest-bearing liabilities 15 354 15 592 15 024 Deferred tax liabilities 1 454 1 644 1 466 Government grants 309 342 318 Total non-current liabilities 17 117 17 578 16 807 TOTAL LIABILITIES 21 891 25 105 21 953 Share capital 7 737 7 737 7 737 Share premium 14 007 14 007 14 007 Treasury shares -390 -390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 51 51 51 Currency translation differences 412 394 608 Retained profit (loss) -14 655 -14 043 -13 981 Equity attributable to parent 7163 7 757 8 032 Non-controlling interest 213 223 259 TOTAL EQUITY 7 376 7 980 8 292 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 29 267 33 085 30 245

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income

EUR '000 3m 2023/2024 3m 2023/2024 Revenue 3 411 4 610 Cost of goods sold -3 290 -4 097 Gross profit 121 514 Operating expenses -867 -1 114 Selling and distribution expenses -438 -643 Administrative expenses -429 -471 Other income / expense -9 -47 Fair value adjustment on biological assets 358 -170 Operating profit (loss) -398 -170 Financial income / expenses -308 1692 Profit (Loss) before tax -705 874 Income tax -14 -6 Net profit (loss) for the period -719 868 Net profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -674 878 Non-controlling interests -46 -8 Total net profit (loss) for the period -720 869 Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences -196 -445 Total comprehensive income (expense) -916 424 Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -870 433 Non-controlling interests -46 -8 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -916 424

