16.02.2022 08:17:30
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2021/2022 financial year
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
2021 is over and with it also marks the end of Finnish saga. As disclosed, we have sale agreement of 100% shares of Heimon Kala Oy. Even if to consider slight improvement in group operational EBITDA, it was clear that without consolidation it would have been challenging for Heimon Kala Oy to remain an independent company. Multiple management mistakes and constant sale of private label products below cost price, led to decision that selling Heimon Kala Oy is rational decision rather than to keep restructuring and recapitalizing the business. The origin of losses in Finland is the incompetence of Finnish management in 2020 and 2021 to price products and manage cost base. Private label prices offered at the end of 2020 and beginning to 2021 (the pricing cycle in Finland is 6 months forward), didn´t not match raw material prices. In summer 2021 then current management decided to increase production, that caused additional losses, as sales were below cost. After changing the management in fall, company took new direction that took into account real market situation (raw material price increases were record high end of 2021) and these changes have taken effect by now.
Even as we managed to improve group operational EBITDA by 25%, as again whole loss in Q2 and H1 originated from Finland. H1 2021 results per company compared to H1 2020
- Redstorm OÜ sales 1.493 keur, sales increased 504 keur yoy
- Redstorm OÜ EBITDA 165 keur , EBITDA improved by 142 keur
- Överumans Fisk AB sales 5 keur, sales decreased by -1.474 keur. Sales decreased because we moved harvesting of fish to Q1 2022 from end of 2021 to getter better price for biomass
- Överumans Fisk AB operational EBITDA -70 keur, improved by 57 keur
- Överumans Fisk AB EBITDA incl biomass revaluation was 588 keur, improved by 542 keur
- Õverumans Fisk AB EBT was affected by SEK/EUR exhcange rate on inter-company loans, effect in 2021 – 36 keur, last year + 165keur
- John Ross Jr /Coln Valley sales 6
- Heimon Kala OÜ sales were 6,134 meur, decreasing 17% yoy ( we stopped fresh fish trading in Q2)
- Heimon Kala OÜ EBITDA was -433 keur (-415 keur yoy) , negative result was attributable to Finnish sales
- Heimon Kala Oy sales and results are presented in appendix of the report and also as appendix 2 in announcement of sale of Heimon Kala Oy.
1.3. We continue with new structure and PRFoods keeps owning fish farming units Överumans Fisk AB and Redstorm OÜ (Saaremere Kala AS is holding new farming permit applications, in future the licences will be transferred to operational units) and processing units Heimon Kala OÜ in Estonia and John Ross Jr/Coln Valley in Scotland.
We have followed previously agreed action plans to emerge from crisis:
- Reduce debt level – Sale of Finnish unit allows significantly to reduce group debt.
- Restructure completely, potentially sell or close units in Finland: Heimon Kala Oy share sale agreement has been signed and deal will close on 1.3
- Increase sales in retail in UK, EU and Estonia : mission accomplished.
- Strategic goal of group is on fish farming , as units that have been constantly profitable. The target is to achieve licence volume of 10,000 by 2023, that should give additional revenue of 45-50 million euros in future. From Swedish farms we estimate full 2022 harvest to be ca 1500 tons. Estonian farming licenses are realistic to be issued in 2022. If the permits will be issued only n second half of 2022, the full prodcttion volumes will be reached in 2024 not in 2023.
Companies financial costs have risen due to higher debt capital, while one must note that significant portion of debt is convertible or related to related parties, that can be converted together with interest, in order to support company’s equity. Majority shareholders have opened additional credit limit to the company. We believe that after PRFoods has demonstrated that it can operate with profit after sale of Finland, cost of capital for company will also decrease.
The effect of sale of Heimon Kala Oy will be published in Q1 2022 report after the sale on 1.3.
KEY RATIOS
INCOME STATEMENT
|mln EUR
|4Q 2021
|3Q 2021
|2Q 2021
|1Q 2021
|4Q 2020
|3Q 2020
|2Q 2020
|1Q 2020
|Sales
|15,3
|14,2
|14,7
|14,2
|17
|12,7
|15,1
|18,5
|Gross profit
|2,2
|0,8
|0,3
|0,9
|2,5
|1,2
|0,7
|2
|EBITDA from operations
|0,8
|-0,8
|-1
|-0,5
|0,6
|-0,3
|-0,1
|0
|EBITDA
|-0,3
|0
|-0,7
|-0,7
|0,7
|-0,5
|-0,1
|-0,9
|EBIT
|-1
|-0,7
|-1,4
|-1,4
|0
|-1,1
|-1
|-1,4
|EBT
|-1,4
|-0,6
|-1,6
|-1,8
|-0,1
|-1,4
|-1,2
|-1,8
|Net profit (-loss)
|-1,4
|-0,7
|-1,7
|-1,8
|-0,2
|-1,4
|-1,3
|-1,7
|Gross margin
|14,10%
|5,40%
|2,10%
|6,60%
|14,90%
|9,40%
|4,40%
|10,80%
|Operational EBITDA margin
|5,20%
|-5,50%
|-7,00%
|-3,50%
|3,40%
|-2,60%
|-0,90%
|0,10%
|EBITDA margin
|-2,10%
|-0,10%
|-4,80%
|-5,30%
|4,10%
|-3,80%
|-0,50%
|-4,60%
|EBIT margin
|-6,40%
|-4,70%
|-9,30%
|-9,90%
|0,20%
|-8,80%
|-6,40%
|-7,80%
|EBT margin
|-8,90%
|-4,60%
|-10,80%
|-12,50%
|-0,60%
|-11,30%
|-8,30%
|-9,80%
|Net margin
|-9,10%
|-5,20%
|-11,60%
|-12,50%
|-1,20%
|-11,30%
|-8,40%
|-9,20%
|Operating expense ratio
|15,10%
|16,30%
|15,40%
|15,60%
|15,60%
|18,20%
|14,00%
|14,30%
BALANCE SHEET
|mln EUR
|31.12.2021
|30.09.2021
|30.06.2021
|31.03.2021
|31.12.2020
|30.09.2020
|30.06.2020
|Net debt
|24,2
|24,2
|20,9
|21,4
|21,9
|21,5
|20,7
|Equity
|14,9
|14,9
|15,8
|17,6
|18,6
|18,5
|19,8
|Working capital
|-2,6
|-2,6
|-2,9
|-5
|-3,9
|-4,4
|-4
|Assets
|56
|56
|55,3
|54,5
|57,5
|57,4
|57,1
|Liquidity ratio
|0,9x
|0,9x
|0,9x
|0,8x
|0,8x
|0,8x
|0,8x
|Equity ratio
|26,70%
|26,70%
|28,60%
|32,40%
|32,40%
|32,30%
|34,70%
|Gearing ratio
|61,80%
|61,80%
|56,90%
|54,90%
|54,00%
|53,70%
|51,10%
|Debt to total assets
|0,7x
|0,7x
|0,7x
|0,7x
|0,7x
|0,7x
|0,7x
|Net debt to EBITDA op
|-14,3x
|-14,3x
|-16,9x
|-55,3x
|160,0x
|12,8x
|7,5x
|ROE
|-26,70%
|-26,70%
|-28,70%
|-23,80%
|-21,90%
|-7,00%
|-9,10%
|ROA
|-7,90%
|-7,90%
|-9,10%
|-8,40%
|-7,80%
|-2,40%
|-3,20%
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|Thousand euros
|31.12.2021
|31.12.2020
|30.06.2021
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|498
|962
|2 500
|Receivables and prepayments
|4 463
|4 153
|3 512
|Inventories
|4 596
|9 627
|5 691
|Biological assets
|4 523
|3 702
|4 795
|Total current assets
|14 080
|18 444
|16 498
|Deferred tax assets
|38
|21
|38
|Long-term financial investments
|300
|232
|302
|Tangible assets
|14 655
|15 968
|15 300
|Intangible assets
|23 715
|22 841
|23 460
|Total non-current assets
|38 708
|39 062
|39 100
|TOTAL ASSETS
|52 788
|57 506
|55 598
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|6 275
|9 634
|7 325
|Payables and prepayments
|11 666
|12 469
|12 124
|Government grants
|207
|212
|207
|Total current liabilities
|18 148
|22 315
|19 656
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|18 180
|13 254
|17 561
|Payables and prepayments
|0
|596
|0
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1 877
|1 912
|1 861
|Government grants
|662
|785
|746
|Total non-current liabilities
|20 719
|16 547
|20 168
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|38 867
|38 862
|39 824
|Share capital
|7 737
|7 737
|7 737
|Share premium
|14 007
|14 198
|14 007
|Treasury shares
|-390
|-390
|-390
|Statutory capital reserve
|51
|51
|51
|Currency translation differences
|831
|-98
|559
|Retained profit (loss)
|-8 883
|-3 246
|-6 723
|Equity attributable to parent
|13 353
|18 252
|15 241
|Non-controlling interest
|568
|392
|533
|TOTAL EQUITY
|13 921
|18 644
|15 774
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|52 788
|57 506
|55 598
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income
|Thousand euros
|2Q 2021/2022
|2Q 2020/2021
|6m 2021/2022
|6m 2020/2021
|Revenue
|15 292
|17 029
|29 499
|29 766
|Cost of goods sold
|-13 139
|-14 496
|-26 572
|-26 033
|Gross profit
|2 153
|2 533
|2 927
|3 733
|Operating expenses
|-2 395
|-2 663
|-4 704
|-4 985
|Selling and distribution expenses
|-1 668
|-1 809
|-3 249
|-3 367
|Administrative expenses
|-727
|-854
|-1 455
|-1 618
|Other income / expense
|11
|46
|62
|137
|Fair value adjustment on biological assets
|-752
|118
|68
|24
|Operating profit (loss)
|-983
|34
|-1 647
|-1 091
|Financial income / expenses
|-384
|-129
|-368
|-438
|Profit (Loss) before tax
|-1 367
|-95
|-2 015
|-1 529
|Income tax
|-17
|-101
|-109
|-105
|Net profit (loss) for the period
|-1 384
|-196
|-2 124
|-1 634
|Net profit (loss) attributable to:
|Owners of the Parent Company
|-1 242
|-190
|-2 160
|-1 592
|Non-controlling interests
|-142
|-6
|36
|-42
|Total net profit (loss) for the period
|-1 384
|-196
|-2 124
|-1 634
|Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
|Foreign currency translation differences
|384
|299
|272
|268
|Total comprehensive income (expense)
|-1 000
|103
|-1 852
|-1 366
|Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
|Owners of the Parent Company
|-858
|109
|-1 888
|-1 324
|Non-controlling interests
|-142
|-6
|36
|-42
|Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period
|-1 000
|103
|-1 852
|-1 366
|Profit (Loss) per share (EUR)
|-0,03
|0,00
|-0,06
|-0,04
|Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)
|-0,03
|0,00
|-0,06
|-0,04
Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone:+372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee
