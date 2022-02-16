Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2021/2022 financial year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

2021 is over and with it also marks the end of Finnish saga. As disclosed, we have sale agreement of 100% shares of Heimon Kala Oy. Even if to consider slight improvement in group operational EBITDA, it was clear that without consolidation it would have been challenging for Heimon Kala Oy to remain an independent company. Multiple management mistakes and constant sale of private label products below cost price, led to decision that selling Heimon Kala Oy is rational decision rather than to keep restructuring and recapitalizing the business. The origin of losses in Finland is the incompetence of Finnish management in 2020 and 2021 to price products and manage cost base. Private label prices offered at the end of 2020 and beginning to 2021 (the pricing cycle in Finland is 6 months forward), didn´t not match raw material prices. In summer 2021 then current management decided to increase production, that caused additional losses, as sales were below cost. After changing the management in fall, company took new direction that took into account real market situation (raw material price increases were record high end of 2021) and these changes have taken effect by now.

Even as we managed to improve group operational EBITDA by 25%, as again whole loss in Q2 and H1 originated from Finland. H1 2021 results per company compared to H1 2020

Redstorm OÜ sales 1.493 keur, sales increased 504 keur yoy

Redstorm OÜ EBITDA 165 keur , EBITDA improved by 142 keur

Överumans Fisk AB sales 5 keur, sales decreased by -1.474 keur. Sales decreased because we moved harvesting of fish to Q1 2022 from end of 2021 to getter better price for biomass

Överumans Fisk AB operational EBITDA -70 keur, improved by 57 keur

Överumans Fisk AB EBITDA incl biomass revaluation was 588 keur, improved by 542 keur

Õverumans Fisk AB EBT was affected by SEK/EUR exhcange rate on inter-company loans, effect in 2021 – 36 keur, last year + 165keur

John Ross Jr /Coln Valley sales 6

Heimon Kala OÜ sales were 6,134 meur, decreasing 17% yoy ( we stopped fresh fish trading in Q2)

Heimon Kala OÜ EBITDA was -433 keur (-415 keur yoy) , negative result was attributable to Finnish sales

Heimon Kala Oy sales and results are presented in appendix of the report and also as appendix 2 in announcement of sale of Heimon Kala Oy.

1.3. We continue with new structure and PRFoods keeps owning fish farming units Överumans Fisk AB and Redstorm OÜ (Saaremere Kala AS is holding new farming permit applications, in future the licences will be transferred to operational units) and processing units Heimon Kala OÜ in Estonia and John Ross Jr/Coln Valley in Scotland.

We have followed previously agreed action plans to emerge from crisis:

Reduce debt level – Sale of Finnish unit allows significantly to reduce group debt. Restructure completely, potentially sell or close units in Finland: Heimon Kala Oy share sale agreement has been signed and deal will close on 1.3 Increase sales in retail in UK, EU and Estonia : mission accomplished. Strategic goal of group is on fish farming , as units that have been constantly profitable. The target is to achieve licence volume of 10,000 by 2023, that should give additional revenue of 45-50 million euros in future. From Swedish farms we estimate full 2022 harvest to be ca 1500 tons. Estonian farming licenses are realistic to be issued in 2022. If the permits will be issued only n second half of 2022, the full prodcttion volumes will be reached in 2024 not in 2023.

Companies financial costs have risen due to higher debt capital, while one must note that significant portion of debt is convertible or related to related parties, that can be converted together with interest, in order to support company’s equity. Majority shareholders have opened additional credit limit to the company. We believe that after PRFoods has demonstrated that it can operate with profit after sale of Finland, cost of capital for company will also decrease.

The effect of sale of Heimon Kala Oy will be published in Q1 2022 report after the sale on 1.3.

KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 Sales 15,3 14,2 14,7 14,2 17 12,7 15,1 18,5 Gross profit 2,2 0,8 0,3 0,9 2,5 1,2 0,7 2 EBITDA from operations 0,8 -0,8 -1 -0,5 0,6 -0,3 -0,1 0 EBITDA -0,3 0 -0,7 -0,7 0,7 -0,5 -0,1 -0,9 EBIT -1 -0,7 -1,4 -1,4 0 -1,1 -1 -1,4 EBT -1,4 -0,6 -1,6 -1,8 -0,1 -1,4 -1,2 -1,8 Net profit (-loss) -1,4 -0,7 -1,7 -1,8 -0,2 -1,4 -1,3 -1,7 Gross margin 14,10% 5,40% 2,10% 6,60% 14,90% 9,40% 4,40% 10,80% Operational EBITDA margin 5,20% -5,50% -7,00% -3,50% 3,40% -2,60% -0,90% 0,10% EBITDA margin -2,10% -0,10% -4,80% -5,30% 4,10% -3,80% -0,50% -4,60% EBIT margin -6,40% -4,70% -9,30% -9,90% 0,20% -8,80% -6,40% -7,80% EBT margin -8,90% -4,60% -10,80% -12,50% -0,60% -11,30% -8,30% -9,80% Net margin -9,10% -5,20% -11,60% -12,50% -1,20% -11,30% -8,40% -9,20% Operating expense ratio 15,10% 16,30% 15,40% 15,60% 15,60% 18,20% 14,00% 14,30%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR 31.12.2021 30.09.2021 30.06.2021 31.03.2021 31.12.2020 30.09.2020 30.06.2020 Net debt 24,2 24,2 20,9 21,4 21,9 21,5 20,7 Equity 14,9 14,9 15,8 17,6 18,6 18,5 19,8 Working capital -2,6 -2,6 -2,9 -5 -3,9 -4,4 -4 Assets 56 56 55,3 54,5 57,5 57,4 57,1 Liquidity ratio 0,9x 0,9x 0,9x 0,8x 0,8x 0,8x 0,8x Equity ratio 26,70% 26,70% 28,60% 32,40% 32,40% 32,30% 34,70% Gearing ratio 61,80% 61,80% 56,90% 54,90% 54,00% 53,70% 51,10% Debt to total assets 0,7x 0,7x 0,7x 0,7x 0,7x 0,7x 0,7x Net debt to EBITDA op -14,3x -14,3x -16,9x -55,3x 160,0x 12,8x 7,5x ROE -26,70% -26,70% -28,70% -23,80% -21,90% -7,00% -9,10% ROA -7,90% -7,90% -9,10% -8,40% -7,80% -2,40% -3,20%

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position



Thousand euros 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 30.06.2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 498 962 2 500 Receivables and prepayments 4 463 4 153 3 512 Inventories 4 596 9 627 5 691 Biological assets 4 523 3 702 4 795 Total current assets 14 080 18 444 16 498 Deferred tax assets 38 21 38 Long-term financial investments 300 232 302 Tangible assets 14 655 15 968 15 300 Intangible assets 23 715 22 841 23 460 Total non-current assets 38 708 39 062 39 100 TOTAL ASSETS 52 788 57 506 55 598 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Interest-bearing liabilities 6 275 9 634 7 325 Payables and prepayments 11 666 12 469 12 124 Government grants 207 212 207 Total current liabilities 18 148 22 315 19 656 Interest-bearing liabilities 18 180 13 254 17 561 Payables and prepayments 0 596 0 Deferred tax liabilities 1 877 1 912 1 861 Government grants 662 785 746 Total non-current liabilities 20 719 16 547 20 168 TOTAL LIABILITIES 38 867 38 862 39 824 Share capital 7 737 7 737 7 737 Share premium 14 007 14 198 14 007 Treasury shares -390 -390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 51 51 51 Currency translation differences 831 -98 559 Retained profit (loss) -8 883 -3 246 -6 723 Equity attributable to parent 13 353 18 252 15 241 Non-controlling interest 568 392 533 TOTAL EQUITY 13 921 18 644 15 774 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 52 788 57 506 55 598

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income



Thousand euros 2Q 2021/2022 2Q 2020/2021 6m 2021/2022 6m 2020/2021 Revenue 15 292 17 029 29 499 29 766 Cost of goods sold -13 139 -14 496 -26 572 -26 033 Gross profit 2 153 2 533 2 927 3 733 Operating expenses -2 395 -2 663 -4 704 -4 985 Selling and distribution expenses -1 668 -1 809 -3 249 -3 367 Administrative expenses -727 -854 -1 455 -1 618 Other income / expense 11 46 62 137 Fair value adjustment on biological assets -752 118 68 24 Operating profit (loss) -983 34 -1 647 -1 091 Financial income / expenses -384 -129 -368 -438 Profit (Loss) before tax -1 367 -95 -2 015 -1 529 Income tax -17 -101 -109 -105 Net profit (loss) for the period -1 384 -196 -2 124 -1 634 Net profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -1 242 -190 -2 160 -1 592 Non-controlling interests -142 -6 36 -42 Total net profit (loss) for the period -1 384 -196 -2 124 -1 634 Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences 384 299 272 268 Total comprehensive income (expense) -1 000 103 -1 852 -1 366 Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -858 109 -1 888 -1 324 Non-controlling interests -142 -6 36 -42 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -1 000 103 -1 852 -1 366 Profit (Loss) per share (EUR) -0,03 0,00 -0,06 -0,04 Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR) -0,03 0,00 -0,06 -0,04

