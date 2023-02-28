28.02.2023 18:01:51

Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2022/2023 financial year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

2022/23 financial year that started in July 2022 and represents very different group structure. Due to high leverage and losses, we divested from loss-making Finnish operations in 2022 and sold for profit our Swedish operations.

New group structure has fish processing business in Scotland and Saaremaa, Estonia, and farming operations in Estonia.

The Q2 and H1 sales were 7.3 and 11.9 million euros respectively, naturally less due to offload of Finnish operations, both processing and fish farming (15.3 million in Q2 last year and 29.5 million eur in H1). Better focus on Value Added Product sales and fresh fish sales from our farms, marked very sharp turnaround in profit.

First time in post-covid environment all our operational subsidiaries (Saare Kala Tootmine, Redstorm, JRJ) showed positive EBITDA and were profitable in Q2.

On consolidated basis our results improved drastically in Q2, both on year on year basis and quarter over quarter: EBITDA was 800,000 eur vs -300,000 eur in Q2 2021, improvement of over 360%. On net profit level our results improved by 1,3 million eur: net loss for period was -0.1 meur vs -1,4 meur last year. Our financial expenses decreased by 50% due to leverage. It is important to note that nearly 90% of Group’s debt liabilities carry fixed interest (bonds and loans).

Operating profit increased by 120% and was 0.2 meur vs -1,2 meur last year.

PRFoods Net Debt is still very high, but we managed to improve our liquidity ratio back to 1.0. Despite volatility in food markets and high Inflation environment, we see continued demand for our products and ability to transfer input price increases to product prices.

On 6 months basis, our consolidated net profit was 733,000 eur vs -2,12 million loss last year. Net profit includes one-off profit from sale of Swedish subsidiary.

While being more concentrated in our size, we are more focused on performance, and we believe we can achieve sustainable EBITDA profitability in our processing business. Fish Farming is seasonal operation still and next harvest season will after end of current financial year.

It has been tough road negotiating COVID, high inflation, war and breakdown of international logistics, but we have managed. Necessary product changes and management changes were completed, and new team is very ambitious and focussed on profitability. Enormous thank you goes out to all our employees who have shown commitment and resilience!

KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT 

mln EUR
unless indicated otherwise		2Q 2022/20232021/20222Q 2021/20222020/2021
Sales7,342,115,358,7
Gross profit1,63,12,25
EBITDA from operations0,8-1,70,8-1,2
EBITDA0,8-2,1-0,3-1,3
EBIT0,2-4,2-1-3,9
EBT-0,0-8,2-1,4-5
Net profit (loss)-0,1-8,2-1,4-5,2
Gross margin22,1%7,4%14,1%8,50%
Operational EBITDA margin11,3%-4,1%5,2%-2,1%
EBITDA margin11,3%-5,1%-2,1%-2,1%
EBIT margin2,9%-9,9%-6,4%-6,6%
EBT margin-0,5%-19,5%-8,9%-8,5%
Net margin-1,8%-19,4%-9,1%-8,8%
Operating expense ratio-18,9%-17,1%15,1%16,1%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR
unless indicated otherwise		31.12.202230.06.202231.12.202130.06.2021
Net debt17,724,724,220,9
Equity7,58,114,915,8
Working capital0,0-3,2-2,6-2,9
Assets32,238,956,055,3
Liquidity ratio1,0x0,7x0,9x0,9x
Equity ratio23,3%20,7%26,7%28,6%
Gearing ratio70,2%75,4%61,8%56,9%
Debt to total assets0,8x0,8x0,7x0,7x
Net debt to operating EBITDA21,4x-14,5x-14,3x-16,9x
ROE-1,7%-68,5%-26,7%-28,7%
ROA-0,4%-17,3%-7,9%-9,1%

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

EUR '00031.12.202231.12.202130.06.2022
ASSETS   
Cash and cash equivalents            386 498110
Receivables and prepayments          5 016 4 4632 567
Inventories          2 0894 5962 196
Biological assets            04 5233 003
Total current assets           7 49114 0807 876
    
Deferred tax assets                0   3893
Long-term financial investments              304 300229
Tangible assets          6 94414 6558 882
Intangible assets        17 443 23 71521 837
Total non-current assets        24 691 38 70831 041
TOTAL ASSETS         32 182 52 78838 917
    
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES   
Interest-bearing liabilities          2 7776 2757 094
Payables and prepayments          4 672 11 6663 978
Government grants              0  2070
Total current liabilities           7 449 18 14811 072
    
Interest-bearing liabilities        15 27018 18017 725
Payables and prepayments            0 0204
Deferred tax liabilities          1 644 1 8771 599
Government grants              327662265
Total non-current liabilities        17 241 20 71919 792
TOTAL LIABILITIES         24 690 38 86730 865
    
Share capital          7 737 7 7377 737
Share premium        14 00714 00714 007
Treasury shares- 390 -390-390
Statutory capital reserve              51 5151
Currency translation differences              394831839
Retained profit (loss)-14 605-8 883-14 391
Equity attributable to parent           7 19413 3537 853
Non-controlling interest              297 568199
TOTAL EQUITY           7 491 13 9218 052
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES         32 182 52 78838 917

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income

EUR '0002Q 2022/20232Q 2021/20226m 2022/20236m 2021/2022
Revenue7,30015,29211,91029,499
Cost of goods sold-5,688-13,139-9,785-26,572
Gross profit1,6122,1532,1252,927
     
Operating expenses-1,379-2,395-2,493-4,704
Selling and distribution expenses-671-1,668-1,314-3,249
Administrative expenses-708-727-1,179-1,455
Other income / expense-2111-6862
Fair value adjustment on biological assets0-752-17068
Operating profit (loss)212-983-606-1,647
Financial income / expenses-245-3841,447-368
Profit (Loss) before tax-33-1,367841-2,015
Income tax-102-17-108-109
Net profit (loss) for the period-135-1,384733-2,124
     
Net profit (loss) attributable to:    
Owners of the Parent Company-210-1,242668-2,160
Non-controlling interests75-1426636
Total net profit (loss) for the period-135-1,384733-2,124
     
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:    
Foreign currency translation differences0384-445272
Total comprehensive income (expense)-135-1,000288-1,852
     
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:    
Owners of the Parent Company-210-858223-1,888
Non-controlling interests75-1426636
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period-135-1,000288-1,852
     
Profit (Loss) per share (EUR)-0.01-0.030.02-0.06
     
Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)0.00-0.030.01-0.05

Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

Phone:+372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee                

Attachment


