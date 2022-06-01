|
01.06.2022 16:54:03
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 3nd quarter and 9 months of 2021/2022 financial year
Q3 and 9 months results show separately discontinued daughter company Heimon Kala Oy results. As of Q4 PRFoods will no longer show Heimon Kala Oy results as discontinued unit. Acquired fish farming licences fair value has not been included in the report. Taking into account that group's financial year ends June 30, the annual report will be structured anew, including fish farming. Relevant information will be disclosed in upcoming report.
"End of 2021 and beginning of 2022 were extremely volatile. Raw material prices increased over 100%, due to which processed goods, which prices were fixed in fall with retailers, were significantly loss making. Therefore, it should be viewed as right decision to sell Heimon Kala OY, as seen from company's results. Independently, other group companies were profitable, even Estonia if to deduct loss from Finnish exports. During Q4 we can demonstrate that our other companies can manage even in very volatile environment. PRFoods has no exposure to Ukraine, Belorussia, and Russia, thus the war does not affect as directly. At the same time, we must take into account higher costs, including energy. Fish farming can pass extra costs directly to consumers, processing units must monitor that gross margin is kept, even if sales might be compromised.
Grave mistakes in Finnish management caused there a crisis, survival of which independently was challenging. We believe that further consolidation in Finland affects positively Heimon Kala Oy performance in future and Estonian factory will continue to sell subcontracted products to Heimon Kala Oy.
Due to sale of business units, correction was made in the balance sheet of the group, due to purchase price of Finnish units in 2006-2007 and 2017. Please take into account that Swedish fish farming unit was separated from Heimon Kala Oy as part of the sale but was historically included in purchase price of Finnish businesses. Relevant adjustment will be made in annual report after directly consolidating Sweden to group. PRFoods is analysing various scenarios to reduce debt in order to invest in new fish farming projects.”
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|Thousand euros
|31.03.2022
|31.03.2021
|30.06.2021
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|119
|1 485
|2 500
|Receivables and prepayments
|3 669
|3 536
|3 512
|Inventories
|2 661
|7 645
|5 691
|Biological assets
|2 313
|2 366
|4 795
|Total current assets
|8 762
|15 032
|16 498
|Deferred tax assets
|97
|21
|38
|Long-term financial investments
|230
|232
|302
|Tangible assets
|9 017
|15 541
|15 300
|Intangible assets
|21 942
|23 626
|23 460
|Total non-current assets
|31 286
|39 420
|39 100
|TOTAL ASSETS
|40 047
|54 452
|55 598
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|7 484
|8 984
|7 325
|Payables and prepayments
|4 004
|10 833
|12 124
|Government grants
|152
|208
|207
|Total current liabilities
|11 640
|20 025
|19 656
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|16 523
|13 944
|17 561
|Payables and prepayments
|0
|298
|0
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1 536
|1 787
|1 861
|Government grants
|226
|752
|746
|Total non-current liabilities
|18 285
|16 781
|20 168
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|29 925
|36 806
|39 824
|Share capital
|7 737
|7 737
|7 737
|Share premium
|14 197
|14 198
|14 007
|Treasury shares
|-390
|-390
|-390
|Statutory capital reserve
|51
|51
|51
|Currency translation differences
|815
|683
|559
|Retained profit (loss)
|-12 009
|-4 985
|-6 723
|Equity attributable to parent
|10 401
|17 294
|15 241
|Non-controlling interest
|-278
|352
|533
|TOTAL EQUITY
|10 123
|17 646
|15 774
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|40 049
|54 452
|55 598
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income
|Thousand euros
|9m 2021/2022
|9m 2020/2021*
|Revenue
|21 647
|40 595
|Cost of goods sold
|-19 316
|-35 831
|Gross profit
|2 331
|4 764
|Operating expenses
|-3 295
|-7 063
|Selling and distribution expenses
|-2 274
|-4 886
|Administrative expenses
|-1 021
|-2 178
|Other income / expense
|-41
|179
|Fair value adjustment on biological assets
|904
|-149
|Operating profit (loss)
|-101
|-2 270
|Financial income / expenses
|-1 279
|-799
|Profit (Loss) before tax
|-1 380
|-3 070
|Income tax
|-135
|-85
|Net profit (Loss) from continuing operations
|-1 516
|-3 155
|Net profit (Loss) from discontinued operations
|-4 106
|-258
|Net profit (loss) for the period
|-5 622
|-3 413
|Net profit (loss) attributable to:
|Owners of the Parent Company
|-5 627
|-3 331
|Non-controlling interests
|5
|-82
|Total net profit (loss) for the period
|-5 622
|-3 413
|Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
|Foreign currency translation differences
|132
|1 049
|Total comprehensive income (expense)
|-5 490
|-2 364
|Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
|Owners of the Parent Company
|-5 495
|-2 282
|Non-controlling interests
|5
|-82
|Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period
|-5 490
|-2 364
|Profit (Loss) per share (EUR)
|-0,15
|-0,09
|Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)
|-0,15
|-0,09
*The results of 9m 2020/2021 have been adjusted and show only line-by-line consolidated operating results from continuing operations.
Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Premia Foodsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Premia Foodsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Premia Foods
|0,35
|-1,12%