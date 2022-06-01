Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 3nd quarter and 9 months of 2021/2022 financial year

Q3 and 9 months results show separately discontinued daughter company Heimon Kala Oy results. As of Q4 PRFoods will no longer show Heimon Kala Oy results as discontinued unit. Acquired fish farming licences fair value has not been included in the report. Taking into account that group's financial year ends June 30, the annual report will be structured anew, including fish farming. Relevant information will be disclosed in upcoming report.

"End of 2021 and beginning of 2022 were extremely volatile. Raw material prices increased over 100%, due to which processed goods, which prices were fixed in fall with retailers, were significantly loss making. Therefore, it should be viewed as right decision to sell Heimon Kala OY, as seen from company's results. Independently, other group companies were profitable, even Estonia if to deduct loss from Finnish exports. During Q4 we can demonstrate that our other companies can manage even in very volatile environment. PRFoods has no exposure to Ukraine, Belorussia, and Russia, thus the war does not affect as directly. At the same time, we must take into account higher costs, including energy. Fish farming can pass extra costs directly to consumers, processing units must monitor that gross margin is kept, even if sales might be compromised.

Grave mistakes in Finnish management caused there a crisis, survival of which independently was challenging. We believe that further consolidation in Finland affects positively Heimon Kala Oy performance in future and Estonian factory will continue to sell subcontracted products to Heimon Kala Oy.

Due to sale of business units, correction was made in the balance sheet of the group, due to purchase price of Finnish units in 2006-2007 and 2017. Please take into account that Swedish fish farming unit was separated from Heimon Kala Oy as part of the sale but was historically included in purchase price of Finnish businesses. Relevant adjustment will be made in annual report after directly consolidating Sweden to group. PRFoods is analysing various scenarios to reduce debt in order to invest in new fish farming projects.”

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Thousand euros 31.03.2022 31.03.2021 30.06.2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 119 1 485 2 500 Receivables and prepayments 3 669 3 536 3 512 Inventories 2 661 7 645 5 691 Biological assets 2 313 2 366 4 795 Total current assets 8 762 15 032 16 498 Deferred tax assets 97 21 38 Long-term financial investments 230 232 302 Tangible assets 9 017 15 541 15 300 Intangible assets 21 942 23 626 23 460 Total non-current assets 31 286 39 420 39 100 TOTAL ASSETS 40 047 54 452 55 598 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Interest-bearing liabilities 7 484 8 984 7 325 Payables and prepayments 4 004 10 833 12 124 Government grants 152 208 207 Total current liabilities 11 640 20 025 19 656 Interest-bearing liabilities 16 523 13 944 17 561 Payables and prepayments 0 298 0 Deferred tax liabilities 1 536 1 787 1 861 Government grants 226 752 746 Total non-current liabilities 18 285 16 781 20 168 TOTAL LIABILITIES 29 925 36 806 39 824 Share capital 7 737 7 737 7 737 Share premium 14 197 14 198 14 007 Treasury shares -390 -390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 51 51 51 Currency translation differences 815 683 559 Retained profit (loss) -12 009 -4 985 -6 723 Equity attributable to parent 10 401 17 294 15 241 Non-controlling interest -278 352 533 TOTAL EQUITY 10 123 17 646 15 774 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 40 049 54 452 55 598





Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income

Thousand euros 9m 2021/2022 9m 2020/2021* Revenue 21 647 40 595 Cost of goods sold -19 316 -35 831 Gross profit 2 331 4 764 Operating expenses -3 295 -7 063 Selling and distribution expenses -2 274 -4 886 Administrative expenses -1 021 -2 178 Other income / expense -41 179 Fair value adjustment on biological assets 904 -149 Operating profit (loss) -101 -2 270 Financial income / expenses -1 279 -799 Profit (Loss) before tax -1 380 -3 070 Income tax -135 -85 Net profit (Loss) from continuing operations -1 516 -3 155 Net profit (Loss) from discontinued operations -4 106 -258 Net profit (loss) for the period -5 622 -3 413 Net profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -5 627 -3 331 Non-controlling interests 5 -82 Total net profit (loss) for the period -5 622 -3 413 Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences 132 1 049 Total comprehensive income (expense) -5 490 -2 364 Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -5 495 -2 282 Non-controlling interests 5 -82 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -5 490 -2 364 Profit (Loss) per share (EUR) -0,15 -0,09 Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR) -0,15 -0,09

*The results of 9m 2020/2021 have been adjusted and show only line-by-line consolidated operating results from continuing operations.

