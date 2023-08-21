21.08.2023 07:30:00

Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4th quarter and 12 months of 2022/2023 financial year

First year as fully transformed company has ended with moderate success. PRFoods regained profitability despite significantly lower revenues. Q4 revenues were less by 25% and full year by 53%, since we no longer have our Swedish or Finnish operations. Center of our operations is now UK and Estonian fish processing and farming.

We ended full year with 19,6 million Euro sales compared to 42,1 million last year, but more importantly, our previous year -1,6 million EBITDA loss was replaced with 0,3 million Euro profit, 118,75% improvement.

PRFoods first net profit in many years was 350,000 Euros (last year - 8,2 million loss). Two out of three of our operations: fish farming, Estonian processing and UK and fish farming were profitable. Estonian processing unit posted loss.

Our result could have been even better, but our exclusive seller in Finland decided to end the co-operation in May. While in short term it causes pain, in long term this will benefit us handsomely, since from 2024 we no longer are prohibited by non-competition in Finland, can sell directly to retailers and hope to regain several million Euros in sales already in 2024. High food prices in Estonia and governments plan to raise VAT will dampen demand in Estonia, rise Inflation and also affect the competitiveness of Estonian industries. It is a challenge, but with new management in helm at Estonia, I am fully confident that Estonian processing operations will also be profitable next year.

I am extremely pleased that our UK business reached over 1 million Euros Ebitda again, after COVID crisis and now inflationary pressures. John Ross Jr continues to be best Scottish smoked salmon brand and the management has excelled again.

I am also very pleased to announce that our new fish farming licence application in Estonia has been approved and we expect to get the water usage permit in September 2023, meaning we can scale up our fish farming production already from 2024.

Q1 of current year is tough still for Estonia, UK forecast is promising and we expect historically best result from fish farming unit. Cashflow management remains a challenge. Unfortunately we were forced to sell off our profitable Swedish unit to fully repay group level bank loan, this unit could have helped us to regain profitability much faster at much higher level. Leverage is still too high for regained profitability and additional support from shareholders is needed.

We live in interesting times, and one challenge is replaced by another for most of the industries that are not protected or subsidised by government.

KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR
(unless indicated otherwise)		4Q 2022/202312 mos 2021/20224Q 2021/202212 mos 2020/2021
Sales4,019,65,342,1
Gross profit0,43,60,53,1
EBITDA from operations0,1

0,3		0,4-1,2
EBITDA0,10,3-0,3-1,6
EBIT-0,3-1,0-1,1-4,2
EBT-0,50,4-1,5-8,2
Net profit (loss)-0,50,35-1,5-8,2
Gross margin9,9%18,3%10,0%7,4%
Operational EBITDA margin2,3%1,6%7,6%-2,8%
EBITDA margin2,3%1,6%-6,3%-3,7%
EBIT margin-7,6%-5,0%-21,3%-9,9%
EBT margin-12,7%2,2%-28,7%-19,5%
Net margin-12,3%1,8%-29,0%-19,4%
Operating expense ratio-21,3%-24,0%-25,8%-17,1%

 

 

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR

unless indicated otherwise		30.06.202330.06.202230.06.2021
Net debt16,924,722,4
Equity7,58,115,8
Working capital0,3-3,2-3,2
Assets29,938,955,6
Liquidity ratio1,1x0,7x0,8x
Equity ratio25,1%20,7%28,4%
Gearing ratio69,2%75,4%58,7%
Debt to total assets0,7x0,8x0,7x
Net debt to operating EBITDA54,9x-14,5x-17,9x
ROE4,4%-68,5%-29,0%
ROA1,0%-17,3%-9,2%

 

 

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

EUR '00030.06.202330.06.2022
ASSETS  
Cash and cash equivalents394110
Receivables and prepayments2 1682 567
Inventories1 8612 196
Biological assets7723 003
Total current assets 5 1957 876
   
Deferred tax assets-93
Long-term financial investments381229
Tangible assets6 5638 882
Intangible assets17 71821 837
Total non-current assets 24 66231 041
TOTAL ASSETS 29 857 38 917
   
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES  
Interest-bearing liabilities1 7937 094
Payables and prepayments3 1273 978
Total current liabilities 4 91911 073
   
Interest-bearing liabilities15 46117 725
Payables and prepayments-204
Deferred tax liabilities1 6641 599
Government grants318265
Total non-current liabilities 17 44219 792
TOTAL LIABILITIES 22 361 30 865
   
Share capital7 7377 737
Share premium14 00714 007
Treasury shares- 390- 390
Statutory capital reserve5151
Currency translation differences549839
Retained profit (loss)-14 719- 14 391
Equity attributable to parent 7 2367 853
Non-controlling interest259199
TOTAL EQUITY 7 495 8 052
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 29 857 38 917

 

 

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income

EUR '0004Q

2022/2023		4Q

2021/2022		12m

2022/2023		12m

2021/2022
Revenue3 9935 25019 57842 128
Cost of goods sold-3 599-4 723-16 003-38 993
Gross profit 394 528 3 575 3 136
     
Operating expenses-851-1 354-4 706-7 207
Selling and distribution expenses-755-630-2 691-4 843
Administrative expenses-96-724-2 015-2 364
Other income / expense152443150307
Fair value adjustment on biological assets0-7340-420
Operating profit (loss) -305 -1 117 -982 -4 184
Financial income / expenses-203-3881 4164 039
Profit (Loss) before tax-508-1 505434-8 223
Income tax19-208763
Net profit (loss) for the period -489 -1 525 347 -8 160
     
Net profit (loss) attributable to:    
Owners of the Parent Company-503-1 502319-8 143
Non-controlling interests13-2328-17
Total net profit (loss) for the period -489 -1 525 347 -8 160
     
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:    
Foreign currency translation differences288148-290280
Total comprehensive income

(expense) 		-201 -1 377 57 -7 880
     
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:    
Owners of the Parent Company-215-1 35429-7 863
Non-controlling interests13-2328-17
Total comprehensive income

(expense) for the period 		-201 -1 377 57 -7 880
     
Profit (Loss) per share (EUR)-0,01-0,040,01-0,21
     
Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)-0,01-0,030,01-0,21

 

 

Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

Phone:+372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee

