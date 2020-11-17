+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.at - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
17.11.2020 02:00:00

Consolidated Water Reports Q3 2020 Results

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Quarterly and nine-month comparisons are to the year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 increased 11.2% to $17.7 million.
  • Revenue for the first nine months of 2020 increased 12.3% to $57.5 million.
  • Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million or $0.12 per basic and fully diluted share, as compared to $2.3 million or $0.15 per basic and fully diluted share in the year-ago quarter.
  • For the first nine months of 2020, net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders was $7.6 million or $0.50 per fully diluted share, down from $8.6 million or $0.57 per fully diluted share in the same year-ago period.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $38.2 million as of September 30, 2020, as compared to $35.0 million as of June 30, 2020.
  • Paid $1.3 million in dividends in Q3 2020.

Management Commentary 

"During the third quarter of 2020, Consolidated Water generated substantial revenue growth and returned to profitability from Q2," said company president and CEO, Rick McTaggart. "Over the first nine months of the year, we were also profitable, generating nearly $11 million in cash from operations.

"Fortunately, we have not been as impacted by the adverse conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic as much as others. Our teams have worked diligently throughout the pandemic to ensure that we are able to continue our operations and pursue additional projects that can strengthen our business.

"Our Q3 topline growth is largely due to the $3.2 million in revenue contributed by our new PERC Water subsidiary, which provides design, engineering, construction and management services for water treatment infrastructure in the U.S. PERC's performance has met our expectations so far this year in spite of the pandemic, and we've seen no material impact on its day-to-day operations.

"The management team at PERC has been focused on increasing its recurring revenue through multi-year operating contracts and consequently, PERC was awarded four operating contract renewals and two new operating contracts during the first nine months of the year.  We are especially encouraged by the prospects in this area of our business, as PERC continues to actively pursue various potential new projects and contracts.  Several of these could have a substantial positive impact on its results of operations should it ultimately be successful in securing these opportunities.

"The addition of PERC has also been highly complementary to our existing business and overall mission, supporting our pursuit of water reuse projects and other emerging opportunities with a comprehensive suite of solutions for improving water infrastructure. PERC provides a solid platform upon which to expand to North America our core business of designing, constructing and operating desalination plants.

"During the third quarter, our retail segment experienced a decline in revenue compared to last year, mainly due to the continuing closure of the borders in the Cayman Islands to tourist travel in response to the pandemic, as well as to the much wetter weather conditions in the Cayman Islands during the third quarter.

"The seaport and airport in the Cayman Islands have been closed to tourists since March, which has reduced visitors and tourism to virtually nil. However, as of the first of October, residents and property owners have been allowed to return to the Cayman Islands subject to quarantining for 14 days after arrival. This has allowed flights from the UK and the USA to resume on a reduced schedule.

"To encourage more long-term visitors, the Cayman Islands government recently implemented a 'Global Citizen Concierge' program, whereby tourist visas are granted to individuals and families who wish to reside and work remotely on the islands for up to two years. The Cayman Islands have actually been very successful in keeping the country COVID-free and mitigating pandemic-related damage to its economy, and this is one of their strong selling points for this new program.

"These developments can help bring much needed economic activity back to the islands. We are also encouraged by recent announcements regarding COVID-19 vaccines and believe the Cayman Islands are well positioned to quickly rebound from the economic downturn created by the pandemic once a vaccine is available and regular tourism resumes. While these are all positive developments, we expect our retail segment will continue to be negatively affected until primarily the United States has recovered from the pandemic.

"Our bulk water operations in the Cayman Islands and the Bahamas have continued to operate without incident and have been much less affected by the pandemic than our retail business. However, our bulk segment revenue that is generated in the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands declined slightly period-over-period largely due to lower energy costs which reduced the energy pass-through charges to our Bahamian customer. Bulk water gross profit margin was lower due to higher scheduled maintenance costs for our Bahamas operations.

"While we grew services revenues, our net income from services was largely affected by the amortization expense from the acquisition. Without the amortization, services generated approximately $750,000 in net income in the third quarter.

"The pandemic has caused unprecedented complications across all industries and companies, and does not appear to be getting any closer to ending. However, we have gone through two full quarters of lock downs with the various companies that we operate, and we think our business has stabilized in the current environment.

"While the sales in our retail business remain lower than normal, our other businesses are operating status quo or are improving. Our a very strong balance sheet with $38 million in cash enables us to continue to execute on our growth strategies and further the key business development initiatives we've been working on.

"Looking ahead, we believe our solid financial condition and ample liquidity provides us with the solid foundation necessary for dealing with the challenges of the current economic environment. Our core operations and mission of providing affordable quality drinking water through our highly-efficient desalination plants, as well as wastewater treatment services through advanced water treatment and recycling facilities, continues to be a public health and economic necessity for our customers in the Caribbean and U.S.

"We are well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities that may arise to address these needs and expand or enhance our operations, especially as conditions eventually improve. The strong growth drivers inherent in our markets will continue to persist over the long-term regardless of the pandemic, and this bodes well for Consolidated Water as we work to enhance shareholder value over the months and years to come."

Q3 2020 Financial Summary

Revenue increased 11.2% to $17.7 million from $15.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, which was driven by increases of $3.3 million in the services segment and $0.2 million in the manufacturing segment. The increases were partially offset by decreases of $1.3 million in the retail segment and $0.4 million in the bulk segment.

The increase in services revenue was due to the addition of $3.2 million in revenue from PERC Water which was acquired by the company in late October 2019.

The increase in manufacturing revenue was due to a shift in the production mix to higher revenue projects.

The decrease in retail revenue was due to an 18% decrease in the volume of water sold. This sales volume decrease is due to the temporary cessation of tourism on Grand Cayman resulting from the closing of all Cayman Islands airports and seaports in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decrease in bulk segment revenue is attributable to a decrease in CW-Bahamas' revenue of approximately $431,000 for 2020 due to lower energy costs, which correspondingly decreased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas' rates.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $6.2 million or 35.2% of total revenue, down 7.4% from $6.7 million or 42.2% of total revenue in the same year-ago quarter.

Net income from continued operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million or $0.12 per basic and fully diluted share, as compared to $2.3 million or $0.15 per basic and fully diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

First nine months 2020 Financial Summary

Total revenue for the first nine months of 2020 was $57.5 million, up 12.3% compared to $51.2 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $9.7 million in the services segment and an increase of $0.5 million in the manufacturing segment. The increase in total revenue was partially offset by decreases of $2.1 million in the bulk segment and $1.7 million in the retail segment.

The increase in services revenue was due to the addition of $9.6 million in revenue from PERC Water which was acquired by the company in late October 2019.

Retail revenue decreased due to an 8% decrease in the volume of water sold. This sales volume decrease is due to the temporary cessation of tourism on Grand Cayman resulting from the closing of all Cayman Islands airports and seaports in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decrease in bulk revenue was due to a decline in revenue in OC-Cayman of approximately $1.3 million for the third quarter as a result of the two new contracts under lower rates with the Water Authority-Cayman for water supplied from the Red Gate and North Sound plants, which commenced in February 2019, and the North Side Water Works plant, which commenced in July 2019. CW-Bahamas' revenue dropped approximately $879,000 for 2020 due to lower energy costs, which correspondingly decreased the energy pass-through component of its rates.

The increase in manufacturing revenue was due to a shift in the production mix of higher revenue projects.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2020 was $22.0 million or 38.2% of total revenue, up 3.5% from $21.2 million or 41.5% of total revenue in the same year-ago period.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first nine months of 2020 was $7.6 million or $0.50 per fully diluted share, down from $8.6 million or $0.57 per fully diluted share in the same year-ago period.

 

Third Quarter Segment Results




Three Months Ended September 30, 2020



Retail


Bulk


Services


Manufacturing


Total

Revenue


$

4,993,069


$

6,061,475


$

3,351,935


$

3,259,778


$

17,666,257

Cost of revenue



2,586,901



4,400,717



2,513,272



1,949,731



11,450,621

Gross profit



2,406,168



1,660,758



838,663



1,310,047



6,215,636

General and administrative expenses



3,367,802



382,662



728,829



330,723



4,810,016

Loss on asset dispositions and impairments,
net







(984)





(984)

Income (loss) from operations


$

(961,634)


$

1,278,096


$

108,850


$

979,324



1,404,636

Other income, net















245,492

Income before income taxes















1,650,128

Benefit from income taxes















(263,165)

Net income from continuing operations















1,913,293

Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests















101,137

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders















1,812,156

Net loss from discontinued operations















(377,321)

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders














$

1,434,835

 



















Three Months Ended September 30, 2019



Retail


Bulk


Services


Manufacturing


Total

Revenue


$

6,271,220


$

6,449,757


$

95,980


$

3,072,282


$

15,889,239

Cost of revenue



2,945,586



4,269,739



31,601



1,933,333



9,180,259

Gross profit



3,325,634



2,180,018



64,379



1,138,949



6,708,980

General and administrative expenses



3,497,320



294,189



549



487,914



4,279,972

Gain on asset dispositions and impairments,
net



6,518



500







7,018

Income (loss) from operations


$

(165,168)


$

1,886,329


$

63,830


$

651,035



2,436,026

Other income, net















216,896

Income before income taxes















2,652,922

Benefit from income taxes















(40,075)

Net income from continuing operations















2,692,997

Income attributable to non-controlling interests















433,235

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders















2,259,762

Net loss from discontinued operations















(532,710)

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders














$

1,727,052

 

First Nine Months Segment Results



















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020



Retail


Bulk


Services


Manufacturing


Total

Revenue


$

18,216,797


$

18,368,156


$

9,942,748


$

10,951,524


$

57,479,225

Cost of revenue



8,343,018



12,906,606



7,418,305



6,852,196



35,520,125

Gross profit



9,873,779



5,461,550



2,524,443



4,099,328



21,959,100

General and administrative expenses



10,008,423



935,808



2,112,869



1,005,838



14,062,938

Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net





200



3,801





4,001

Income (loss) from operations


$

(134,644)


$

4,525,942


$

415,375


$

3,093,490



7,900,163

Other income, net















533,710

Income before income taxes















8,433,873

Provision for income taxes















147,186

Net income from continuing operations















8,286,687

Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests















642,289

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders















7,644,398

Net loss from discontinued operations















(4,448,798)

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders














$

3,195,600

 



















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019



Retail


Bulk


Services


Manufacturing


Total

Revenue


$

19,941,395


$

20,502,121


$

287,349


$

10,452,158


$

51,183,023

Cost of revenue



8,753,948



13,992,452



198,614



7,013,977



29,958,991

Gross profit



11,187,447



6,509,669



88,735



3,438,181



21,224,032

General and administrative expenses



10,020,019



900,572



2,865



1,466,091



12,389,547

Gain on asset dispositions and impairments,
net



401,088



47,000







448,088

Income from operations


$

1,568,516


$

5,656,097


$

85,870


$

1,972,090



9,282,573

Other income, net















518,031

Income before income taxes















9,800,604

Provision for income taxes















73,117

Net income from continuing operations















9,727,487

Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests















1,172,039

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders















8,555,448

Net income from discontinued operations















1,834,297

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders














$

10,389,745

 

Conference Call

Consolidated Water management will host a conference call to discuss these results, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709
Conference ID: 10149638

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 24, 2020, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
International replay number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 10149638

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the future financial performance of its subsidiary that manufactures water treatment-related systems and products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial, municipal and industrial water production; (v) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; (vi) its ability to integrate and profitably operate recently acquired subsidiary PERC Water Corporation; (vii) the possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 virus on the company's business; and (viii) various other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company's Secretary at the company's executive offices or at the "Investors – SEC Filings" page of the company's website at http://ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
dsasnett@cwco.com

Investor Relations Contact           
Ron Both, CMA  
Tel (949) 432-7566
CWCO@cma.team

 

 

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











September 30, 



December 31, 




2020



2019




(Unaudited)





ASSETS








Current assets








Cash and cash equivalents


$

38,179,414


$

42,071,083


Accounts receivable, net



24,411,328



23,229,689


Inventory



3,770,351



3,287,555


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,967,605



1,559,448


Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings



1,188,875



1,675,781


Current assets of discontinued operations



1,052,091



1,619,056


Total current assets



71,569,664



73,442,612


Property, plant and equipment, net



59,056,778



61,238,752


Construction in progress



473,507



1,335,597


Inventory, noncurrent



4,657,418



4,404,378


Investment in OC-BVI



1,698,214



1,903,602


Goodwill



13,325,013



13,325,013


Intangible assets, net



4,360,833



5,040,000


Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,414,736



1,811,516


Other assets



1,916,123



2,120,708


Long-term assets of discontinued operations



21,995,648



27,669,966


Total assets


$

180,467,934


$

192,292,144










LIABILITIES AND EQUITY








Current liabilities








Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities


$

3,083,762


$

3,560,971


Accrued compensation



1,835,594



1,821,395


Dividends payable



1,298,311



1,292,187


Current maturities of operating leases



545,364



688,540


Current portion of long-term debt



42,211



17,753


Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings



818,765



614,386


Current liabilities of discontinued operations



98,891



178,382


Total current liabilities



7,722,898



8,173,614


Long-term debt, noncurrent



136,106



61,146


Deferred tax liabilities



1,364,393



1,529,035


Noncurrent operating leases



1,071,831



1,156,543


Net liability arising from put/call options



706,000



664,000


Other liabilities



75,000



75,000


Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations



8,842



2,679,932


Total liabilities



11,085,070



14,339,270


Commitments and contingencies








Equity








Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity








Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 33,059 and 33,751 shares, respectively



19,835



20,251


Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,122,049 and 15,049,608 shares, respectively



9,073,230



9,029,765


Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued






Additional paid-in capital



86,590,057



88,356,509


Retained earnings



65,683,955



66,352,733


Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity



161,367,077



163,759,258


Non-controlling interests



8,015,787



14,193,616


Total equity



169,382,864



177,952,874


Total liabilities and equity


$

180,467,934


$

192,292,144


 

 

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)
















Three Months Ended
September 30, 


Nine Months Ended
September 30, 



2020


2019


2020


2019

Total revenue


$

17,666,257


$

15,889,239


$

57,479,225


$

51,183,023

Total cost of revenue



11,450,621



9,180,259



35,520,125



29,958,991

Gross profit



6,215,636



6,708,980



21,959,100



21,224,032

General and administrative expenses



4,810,016



4,279,972



14,062,938



12,389,547

Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net



(984)



7,018



4,001



448,088

Income from operations



1,404,636



2,436,026



7,900,163



9,282,573














Other income (expense):













Interest income



164,761



154,175



411,020



444,827

Interest expense



(2,069)



(19)



(7,413)



(19)

Profit-sharing income from OC-BVI



6,075



2,025



30,375



10,125

Equity in the earnings of OC-BVI



22,411



38,174



82,387



26,686

Net unrealized gain (loss) on put/call options



39,000





(42,000)



(24,000)

Other



15,314



22,541



59,341



60,412

 Other income, net



245,492



216,896



533,710



518,031

Income before income taxes



1,650,128



2,652,922



8,433,873



9,800,604

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



(263,165)



(40,075)



147,186



73,117

Net income from continuing operations



1,913,293



2,692,997



8,286,687



9,727,487

Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests



101,137



433,235



642,289



1,172,039

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders



1,812,156



2,259,762



7,644,398



8,555,448

Gain on sale of discontinued operations









3,621,170

Net loss from discontinued operations



(377,321)



(532,710)



(4,448,798)



(1,786,873)

Total income (loss) from discontinued operations



(377,321)



(532,710)



(4,448,798)



1,834,297

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders


$

1,434,835


$

1,727,052


$

3,195,600


$

10,389,745














Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders













Continuing operations


$

0.12


$

0.15


$

0.51


$

0.57

Discontinued operations



(0.03)



(0.04)



(0.30)



0.12

Basic earnings per share


$

0.09


$

0.11


$

0.21


$

0.69














Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders













Continuing operations


$

0.12


$

0.15


$

0.50


$

0.57

Discontinued operations



(0.03)



(0.04)



(0.29)



0.12

Diluted earnings per share


$

0.09


$

0.11


$

0.21


$

0.69














Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares


$

0.085


$

0.085


$

0.26


$

0.26














Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:













Basic earnings per share



15,120,983



15,026,710



15,116,681



15,022,489

Diluted earnings per share



15,273,529



15,138,094



15,270,494



15,132,843

 

(PRNewsfoto/Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consolidated-water-reports-q3-2020-results-301174127.html

SOURCE Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Corona-Impfstoff: Dow schlussendlich höher -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Asiatische Indizes notieren zum Handelsende im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der DAX konnten am Montag Gewinne verzeichnen. Die Wall Street legte deutlich zu. An den Börsen in Fernost griffen Anleger zum Wochenstart zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen