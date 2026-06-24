Dätwyler Aktie
WKN DE: A0MVC2 / ISIN: CH0030486770
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24.06.2026 04:00:00
Consolidation System Administrator (all genders) (Altdorf, CH, 6460)
In billions of syringes and in every second car worldwide, Datwyler components make an important contribution to the safety of patients and drivers. The high-tech company focuses on high-quality, system-critical elastomer components and holds leading positions in attractive global markets such as healthcare, mobility, connectivity, general industry and food & beverage. With over 25 production sites on four continents, sales in more than 100 countries and over 8,000 employees, the company, headquartered in Switzerland, generates annual sales of more than CHF 1,000 million.Our employees are the heart of Datwyler - we treat each other with respect, trust and appreciation. We have strong roots and values that have been well established in our 100-year corporate history. Become part of our great team as a... Consolidation System Administrator (all genders)Group Functions Your roleThe Consolidation System Administrator is responsible for the administration, maintenance, and support of financial consolidation systems used to aggregate and report consolidated financial data across multiple reporting units. This role ensures that the consolidation system operates efficiently, accurately supports regulatory compliance, and meets the needs of finance and accounting teams. Your responsibilities Administer financial consolidation software platforms and configure system settings.Manage user access rights and maintain strict system security roles.Troubleshoot technical issues and coordinate directly with IT or vendors.Support financial close cycles to ensure timely, accurate consolidation.Manage data integration and validation procedures for optimal data quality.Apply regular software updates, patches, and upgrades around finance schedules.Create and maintain clear system documentation, workflows, and user guides.Partner with Finance, Accounting, and IT teams to optimize system usage.Provide technical training and day-to-day support to internal system users. Our requirements University degree in Business Administration/Economics (minimum Bachelor) with a specialization in Accounting, or a comparable qualification.Strong experience with financial consolidation software, ideally OneStream or equivalent platforms.Deep understanding of consolidation processes, financial reporting, and controlling workflows.Proficiency in database management, data integration tools, and workflow automation.Proactive personality with a hands-on mentality, strong team spirit, and a customer-oriented approach.Fluent English (minimum C1 level) and professional German proficiency (minimum B2 Level). Ready to get started? Then apply directly using the “Apply now” button! Mr. Christoph Lang (Senior Director HR Business Partner Group Functions) and the recruiting team look forward to meeting you and are available for any further questions via email (christoph.lang@datwyler.com) or by phone (+41 41 875 33 50). Be yourself at DatwylerWe are convinced that people make the difference. At Datwyler, you will experience diversity and a wide range of career opportunities that only an international company can provide. Together, we are increasing our agility, accelerating digitalization and fostering sustainability. For motivated and talented employees, we offer interesting development opportunities with training and assignments in a global environment. With us, you can contribute with all of your creativity and all your ideas.www.datwyler.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG
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