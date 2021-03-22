Consortium adds vaccination hubs in Bakersfield and Stockton

OAKLAND, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A consortium of California health care organizations, including Kaiser Permanente, is adding 2 new mass vaccination sites to a joint effort aimed at expanding access to COVID-19 vaccine throughout the state, especially in communities that have been hard-hit by the pandemic.

The new sites at California State University, Bakersfield and the Stockton Arena were chosen because surrounding communities have some of the highest rates of COVID-19 infection in the state and also are among the lowest in vaccination rates. The CSUB site will begin providing vaccinations on March 26 and the Stockton Arena site will begin on March 30. The 2 new mass vaccination hubs each have the capacity to administer up to 5,400 doses per day.

The consortium's first mass vaccination hubs — at Cal Poly Pomona in Los Angeles County and at Moscone Center in San Francisco — have administered more than 290,000 doses of vaccine to the general public and populations served by the consortium partners since opening in early February.

The hubs complement a variety of vaccination venues operated or supported by each of the consortium partners, including hospitals, urgent care facilities, medical office buildings, pop-up neighborhood clinics, and mobile vaccination units. Many of these efforts are being done in partnership with local governments and community-based organizations to ensure service to vulnerable and underrepresented populations.

The consortium, initiated by Kaiser Permanente, includes Adventist Health, Dignity Health, the California Medical Association, the California Primary Care Association, and Futuro Health. In addition, the American Red Cross is providing its expertise on mass site planning.

Along with supporting expanded vaccine access, all of the consortium partners are committed to increasing vaccine confidence through public health messaging and partnerships with community and faith-based organizations.

Supply for the mass vaccination sites is coordinated in partnership with the state of California and Blue Shield of California, the state's third-party administrator supporting California's vaccine efforts, to ensure available vaccine is distributed equitably, with the greatest impact for communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19 infection and death.

Making appointments at the mass vaccination hubs

The hubs offer vaccinations by appointment only, 7 days a week. The number of available appointments at each site is highly dependent on the available supply of vaccine.

Appointments at the mass vaccination hubs can be scheduled at California's My Turn vaccine scheduling website, myturn.ca.gov. Appointments for the new hubs at CSUB and the Stockton Arena will be available approximately 48 hours before the first day of operation. Individuals seeking appointments through My Turn are screened for eligibility under the California Department of Public Health's vaccine administration guidelines.

