Consortium led by Airbus and Capgemini selected by the French Ministry of the Interior for the Radio Network of the Future (RRF)

Paris, October 13th, 2022 - A consortium led by Airbus and Capgemini has been selected by the French Ministry of the Interior and Overseas Territories as the integrator for ‘Lot 2’1 of the "Réseau Radio du Futur” (RRF - Radio Network of the Future), the secure and resilient broadband network for emergency and French homeland security forces.

This pioneering project is essential to the modernization of homeland security forces. This contract reinforces Airbus Secure Land Communications' position as the European leader in mission-critical communications and Capgemini's position as a trusted partner in the transformation and modernization of public services and the integration of sovereign services.

The Radio Network of the Future will be a national, secure, high-speed (4G and 5G), high-priority mobile communications system with a high level of resiliency to help ensure the continuity of security and rescue missions, including in the event of a crisis or major event. The RRF is designed to equip up to 400,000 security and rescue force users in France such as the national gendarmerie, national police, firefighters and civil security personnel.

It will allow these users to benefit from many new multimedia services enabled by broadband, including video.

As part of RRF, Airbus Secure Land Communications will provide the solution that will enable the various players to communicate through this new network supported by a variety of partners such as Econocom, Prescom, Samsung and Streamwide. Capgemini will integrate the various technologies provided by all of the project partners, including Dell Technologies and Ericsson, which will provide the telecommunications services deployed on a virtualized infrastructure.

Guillaume Faury, President of Airbus: "The Airbus Group is proud of the renewed confidence of the French Ministry of the Interior. The Group will continue to put its innovative power and skills at the service of the Ministry of the Interior to offer a unique solution in France and meet the needs of French security forces, both in the short and long term. We will be working alongside users to deploy our expertise and support them in the progressive deployment of these new technologies over the coming years.”

Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group : "We are proud to be appointed the French government's trusted partner for this major project. RRF will be an essential gateway for the operational efficiency of security forces and future digital uses. It is dimension of national sovereignty and the starting point for a European industry of excellence. Capgemini is a reference player for a critical project of this size and complexity, given its deep experience, industrial capacity and unique expertise in the field of secure networks, telecoms and 5G.”

With RRF, the Ministry of the Interior is modernizing the tools available to security and rescue forces to help them carry out both day-to-day missions and major diplomatic or sporting events. It is a new step towards improving increasingly complex interventions.

1 Lot 2: "Integrator, Core Network, MCX and Terminal"

The relevance of the consortium's offer has been recognized after a competitive dialogue initiated in February 2021.

