Constant Contact Establishes New Innovation Lab in Canada

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact , a digital marketing platform trusted by millions of small businesses and nonprofits, today announced that it has opened a new innovation lab at the Communitech Hub in the Waterloo region of Ontario. This strategic investment, which came to fruition through a partnership with Waterloo EDC , will power the company's product evolution and represents Constant Contact's first physical presence in Canada.

Constant Contact's innovation lab will act as a hub for advanced research and product development in areas like artificial intelligence and machine learning. To grow its presence quickly, the company will tap into Waterloo's thriving student population, which features some of the brightest young minds in tech. Constant Contact's highly successful Software Engineering Development Program will offer students hands-on experience working directly with engineers to shape the future of its product pipeline.

"We chose the Waterloo-Toronto region for this expansion because it is Canada's leading technology ecosystem and one of the most innovative corridors in North America," said Frank Vella, CEO at Constant Contact. "Establishing a presence there gives us a strong foundation for growth and provides access to top tech talent that can help us accelerate product research and enhance our capabilities. We are committed to growing in Canada, and we look forward to becoming a fixture in the Waterloo community in the coming years."

Constant Contact's space at the Communitech Hub will be located in the heart of Downtown Kitchener. Focused on world-leading collaboration, the Communitech Hub hosts events, welcomes special guests and serves as collaborative office space for key players in Canada's tech ecosystem.

"We're thrilled to welcome Constant Contact to the Communitech Hub and Waterloo Region's world-class ecosystem of tech," said Chris Albinson, CEO and president of Communitech. "Our innovation community is strengthened by the support of partners like Constant Contact who share in our passion for fostering the next generation of tech talent."

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact delivers for small businesses and nonprofits with powerful tools that simplify and amplify digital marketing. Whether it's driving sales, growing a customer base or engaging an audience, we deliver the performance and guidance to build strong connections and generate powerful results. For more information, visit www.constantcontact.com .

About Communitech

Established in 1997 in Waterloo Region, Communitech was built by tech founders who saw the need for a community of support to help ensure the future prosperity of Canada. Today, Communitech is Canada's leading innovation hub, supporting a community of more than 1,200 founders by providing accelerated opportunities to access talent, capital and sales.

About Waterloo EDC

Waterloo EDC is the first point of contact for companies looking to locate, relocate or expand to Waterloo Region. Our free, client-first approach provides customized information, services and community connections into the Waterloo ecosystem for businesses.

