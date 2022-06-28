Constant Contact Names New Chief People Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

Mary Rusterholz and Stephanie Ting join seasoned executive leadership team, helping power Constant Contact's growth, innovation, and people strategy

WALTHAM, Mass., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact , a digital marketing platform used by millions of small businesses and nonprofits, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake") and Siris Capital Group, LLC (together with its affiliates, "Siris"), today announced the hiring of Mary Rusterholz as Chief People Officer and Stephanie Ting as Chief Strategy Officer. Together, the two bring extensive expertise within their respective industries to Constant Contact's growing leadership team.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mary and Stephanie to the team. Their experience and track record will help us execute on our goals for strategic growth through people and partnership initiatives," said Frank Vella, CEO, Constant Contact. "Mary and Stephanie both bring a wealth of knowledge in their respective fields. As we look to invest in our employees and attract great talent, Mary's experience will be put to great use and Stephanie's focus on strategic partnerships will help us meet our customers where they are. I am confident that their contributions will make Constant Contact a stronger organization, and that they will help us continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers and our employees."

In her new role as Chief People Officer, Rusterholz will draw on her extensive experience in human resource management to build a forward-looking, scalable and sustainable platform for growth at Constant Contact. This includes integrating new systems, enhancing existing professional development programs and amplifying the company's commitment to an inclusive and engaged workforce. Prior to joining Constant Contact, Rusterholz served as Chief Human Resources Officer for LightBox, a leading provider of due diligence, risk management, location intelligence and workflow solutions.

Ting joins Constant Contact with a successful track record of growing and scaling innovative technology organizations. As Chief Strategy Officer, she will be focused on translating the organization's growth objectives into action and identifying high-value strategic partnerships that can complement Constant Contact's platform capabilities. Before joining the team at Constant Contact, Ting ran the go-to-market strategy for Dolby Voice.

Constant Contact delivers for small businesses and nonprofits with powerful tools that simplify and amplify digital marketing. Whether it's driving sales, growing a customer base or engaging an audience, we deliver the performance and guidance to build strong connections and generate powerful results. For more information, visit www.constantcontact.com .

