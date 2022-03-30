Constellation Brands Enters the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Boxed Wine Cocktail Category with the Launch of Next Round Cocktails™, Artfully Designed to Serve a Crowd in Style

A Party is Served with Next Round Cocktails Made with Real Fruit Juice* and Crisp Wine in Popular Flavors: Salted Lime Margarita and Strawberry Lime Sangria

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Constellation Brands introduces Next Round Cocktails™, its first-ever ready-to-drink (RTD) and multi-serve boxed wine cocktails made with a blend of real fruit juice* and crisp wine that is artfully packaged for crowd-pleasing style and taste. Party hosts of social gatherings can instantly set the scene with Next Round Cocktails offering the popular flavors of Salted Lime Margarita and Strawberry Lime Sangria, and guests can simply pour from the box over ice in a glass and enjoy.

The rolling launch of Next Round Cocktails is underway at major retailers nationwide along with online delivery such as Instacart and Drizly, where party hosts turn to for spur-of-the-moment, party-ready solutions. The options include:

Next Round Cocktails Salted Lime Margarita made with real fruit juice*, a sprinkle of salt, and white wine for the perfect balance of tart and sweet, with a 13.5% ABV.

made with real fruit juice*, a sprinkle of salt, and white wine for the perfect balance of tart and sweet, with a 13.5% ABV. Next Round Cocktails Strawberry Lime Sangria made with real fruit juice* and crisp rose wine for a light and refreshing taste, with a 10% ABV.

Both flavors are offered at an affordable price and packaged in two convenient, multi-purpose serving size options, including a 1.5L bag-in-box at a suggested retail price of $16.99 and a 500mL single serve Tetra box with a suggested retail price of $5.99.

"Next Round Cocktails represents Constellation Brands' commitment to innovate for consumer-leading trends, such as creatively intersecting the growing consumer interest we see in the $696.5 million pre-mixed cocktails category and the $903.2 million premium boxed wine category," said Ann Stockman, VP of Emerging Brands at Constellation Brands. "Recent YPulse research of our target consumer reports that post-covid, 66 percent would prefer to drink at home than go out, so we've created Next Round Cocktails to fit right in as the ultimate co-host, all tastefully dressed and ready-to-serve up the fun."

An Artful Collaboration: Next Round Cocktails x Simone Noronha

Designed to elevate any table scape or tailgate, Next Round Cocktails are boxed for easy travel and ready to serve. To make the product the art of the party, the brand partnered with Simone Noronha, an award-winning illustrator whose work regularly appears alongside stories published in major national media outlets.

"The fruit flavors in Next Round Cocktails were a delight to bring to life using vibrant colors, bold bursts of elements and textures, swirling and mixing in motion. It makes for an instant statement at any party," said Simone Noronha.

About Next Round Cocktails

Next Round Cocktails is Constellation Brands' first Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Boxed Wine Cocktail innovation made with crisp wine and real fruit juice* and launched in March of 2022. Next Round Cocktails offers convenience and affordability with artistic packaging for crowd-pleasing taste and style that helps party hosts be ready for the next gathering. Follow Next Round Cocktails for party inspiration @drinknextround on Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

*Next Round Cocktails Salted Lime Margarita contains 12.3% juice from concentrate. Next Round Cocktails Rosé Sangria contains 13.7% juice from concentrate. Please enjoy responsibly. Strawberry Lime Rose Sangria: Rose Wine with Natural Flavors. Salted Lime Margarita: White Wine with Natural Flavors Colored with Paprika. © 2022 Next Round Cocktails, Acampo, CA.

YPulse Nightlife and Drinking Report was conducted October 16-20, 2020 among 1,000 21 – 39-year-olds. The report examines Gen Z and Millennials' nightlife during COVID and alcohol consumption post-COVID.

