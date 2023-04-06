|
06.04.2023 13:57:27
Constellation Brands Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $223.0 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $395.4 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $365.1 million or $1.98 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $2.00 billion from $2.10 billion last year.
Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $223.0 Mln. vs. $395.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $2.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.82 -Revenue (Q4): $2.00 Bln vs. $2.10 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Constellation Brands Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Constellation Brands Inc (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Constellation Brands Inc (A)
|202,90
|2,11%