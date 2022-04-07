Constellation Brands Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $395.4 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $382.9 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $451.7 million or $2.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $2.27 billion from $2.12 billion last year.

Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $395.4 Mln. vs. $382.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.07 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.10 -Revenue (Q4): $2.27 Bln vs. $2.12 Bln last year.