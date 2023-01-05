|
05.01.2023 14:17:11
Constellation Brands Q3 Comparable Profit Declines; Updates Outlook
(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) reported third quarter comparable basis EPS of $2.83 compared to $3.12, prior year. Excluding Canopy EIE, comparable basis EPS declined to $3.01 from $3.42.
On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.89, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Reported net income to company was $468 million, a decline of 1% from last year. Reported earnings per share was $2.52 compared to $2.48.
Comparable net sales were $2.44 billion, up 5% from last year. Analysts on average had estimated $2.40 billion in revenue.
For the year ending February 28, 2023, Constellation Brands now projects comparable basis EPS, excluding Canopy EIE, in a range of $11.00 to $11.20. The company also updated reported basis EPS outlook to $0.15 - $0.35.
The Beer Business now expects net sales and operating income growth of 9 - 10% and 4 - 5%, respectively, for fiscal 2023.
The company affirmed its fiscal 2023 operating cash flow target of $2.6 - $2.8 billion and increased free cash flow projection to $1.5 - $1.6 billion.
On January 4, board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of Class A Common Stock, payable on February 22, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2023.
