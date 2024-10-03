|
03.10.2024 14:10:19
Constellation Brands Slips To Q2 Loss, Adj. EPS Beats View; Backs FY25 Adj. Earnings Forecast
(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net loss attributable to the company was $1.20 billion, compared to last year's profit of $690 million.
Loss per share was $6.59, compared to profit of $3.74 a year ago.
Comparable attributable net income was $787.6 million or $4.32 per share, compared to prior year's $699.6 million or $3.80 per share.
Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $4.08 per share on sales of $10.44 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net sales grew to $3.14 billion from last year's $3.05 billion. The Street was looking for sales of $2.9 billion for the quarter.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company updated its reported earnings per share outlook to $4.05 to $4.25, while last year's earnings were $9.39 per share. In early September, the company said it expects reported earnings of $3.05 to $7.92 per share.
Further, the company maintained its recently updated comparable earnings per share outlook of $13.60 to $13.80 for the year, compared to $12.38 a year ago.
Analysts expect earnings of $13.69 per share for the year.
On October 1, Constellation's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.01 per share of Class A Common Stock payable on November 21, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 5.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Constellation Brands Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Constellation Brands Inc (A)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Constellation Brands Inc (A)
|223,60
|0,63%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Hang Seng legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex auch höher stand. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag im Plus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende höhere Kurse.