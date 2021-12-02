|
02.12.2021 22:30:00
Constellation Brands to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results; Host Conference Call January 6, 2022
VICTOR, N.Y., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today it will report financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended November 30, 2021, on Thursday, January 6, 2022, before the open of the U.S. markets. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Newlands and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Garth Hankinson at 10:30 a.m. EST, January 6, 2022.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-673-1771 and entering conference identification number 6572176, beginning at 10:20 a.m. EST. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s website, www.cbrands.com, under the Investors/Events & Presentations section. When the call begins, financial information discussed on the conference call, and a reconciliation of reported (GAAP) financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company’s website under Investors and by selecting Reporting. For anyone unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the company’s website.
ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It’s what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.
Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and our high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi brand family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner brand family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.
But we won’t stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what’s Worth Reaching For.
To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.
|MEDIA CONTACTS
|INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
|Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 / michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com
|Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483 / patty.yahn-urlaub@cbrands.com
Marisa Pepelea 312-741-2316 / marisa.pepelea@cbrands.com
Adam Russell 585-678-7292 / adam.russell@cbrands.com
A downloadable PDF copy of this news release can be found here.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Constellation Brands Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Constellation Brands Inc (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Constellation Brands Inc (A)
|197,30
|-0,50%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX rutscht bis zum Handelsende deutlich ab -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich im Donnerstagshandel schwächer. Die US-Börsen setzten zu einer Erholung an. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.