06.10.2022 13:52:10

Constellation Brands To Sell Portion Of Mainstream, Premium Wine Portfolio

(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ, STZ.B), a beverage alcohol firm, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal with The Wine Group to sell a portion of its mainstream and premium wine portfolio. This includes Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, The Dreaming Tree, Monkey Bay, 7 Moons, and Charles Smith Wines.

The financial terms of the deal, expected to be closed on October 6, were not disclosed.

The company said the move is part of its "efforts to establish a bold and innovative, higher-end wine and spirits portfolio with distinctive brands and products, delivering exceptional consumer experiences."

Robert Hanson, EVP, President, Wine and Spirits Division, said: "This transaction will enable us to focus and shift our portfolio towards the higher end, positioning ourselves to continue delivering industry-leading growth and shareholder value with the right portfolio for our ambitions. In turn, The Wine Group is acquiring great brands that complement its current strategy of continuing to build a premium wine portfolio."

