Constellation Energy Corporation Q4 Income Drops

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $432 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $852 million, or $2.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Constellation Energy Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $719 million or $2.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $6.074 billion from $5.382 billion last year.

Constellation Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $432 Mln. vs. $852 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.38 vs. $2.71 last year. -Revenue: $6.074 Bln vs. $5.382 Bln last year.