Walmart Aktie

Walmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

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24.06.2026 00:46:24

Constellation Energy Inks a Nuclear Power Deal with Walmart. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

Monster retailer Walmart (Nasdaq:WMT) and powerful power utility Constellation Energy (Nasdaq:CEG) rarely end up in the headlines together. That sure wasn’t the case on Tuesday, as the two companies announced a power supply agreement that’s historic in several ways.Since the deal will affect the futures of the two companies considerably, here’s a quick rundown of its key points for investors in one or both.That morning, Walmart and Constellation published a press release heralding the arrangement. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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