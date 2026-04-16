Constellation Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097
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16.04.2026 14:20:00
Constellation Energy Is Down 28% From Its 52-Week High. Here's What Is Weighing on the Stock.
After a 58% surge in 2025, Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) was the darling of the nuclear power and artificial intelligence (AI) data center energy trade. Its momentum has turned since the start of the year, as regulatory uncertainty and a lofty valuation weigh on the stock. Here's what is troubling Constellation Energy, along with thoughts on whether investors should buy the weakness in the energy stock right now.Constellation Energy's biggest strengths are its existing energy infrastructure and massive nuclear energy footprint. The company operates 21 reactors across the United States, accounting for nearly one-quarter of the country's active reactors today. It also has a strong presence in the PJM Interconnection, a fast-growing region for data centers that serves 13 states in the Northeast and Midwest.As an independent power producer (IPP), Constellation owns and operates power plants and sells its electricity into the open market. In contrast, regulated utilities are overseen by the government and have rates approved by regulators. As an IPP, Constellation benefits when electricity demand is strong, and prices rise. However, it is vulnerable to falling prices and to the regulation of electricity capacity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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