Constellation Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097
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11.07.2026 20:15:00
Constellation Energy Is Helping Solve the AI Power Crunch. Here's Why You Shouldn't Hesitate to Buy It Right Now.
Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) is an independent power producer. That said, it is also one of the largest nuclear power providers in the United States. When nuclear power was all the rage among investors, the stock's price rallied, and its price-to-earnings ratio skyrocketed to nearly 50x. That wasn't a realistic valuation for the business, but the subsequent stock decline has changed the math. Here's what you need to know.The big story with Constellation Energy is that it sells power outside of the regulated framework. That means it can ink deals directly with customers at market rates. Notably, it recently agreed to sell nuclear power to Meta (NASDAQ: META) under a 20-year contract, helping to support that technology giant's AI ambitions. However, it also just penned a nuclear power deal with Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), supporting the world's largest retailer's goal of increasing its use of clean energy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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