Constellation Energy Group Aktie
WKN DE: 922138 / ISIN: US2103711006
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01.06.2026 15:11:01
Constellation Energy Prices 11 Mln Share Secondary Offering At $281/Share, Stock Down In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Monday, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) announced the pricing of a secondary public offering of 11 million shares of common stock for $281 per share.
The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.35 million shares of common stock from the selling shareholders.
The offering is expected to close on June 2, 2026.
Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as the underwriters for the offering.
In pre-market trading, CEG is trading at $277.99, down 3.39 per cent on Nasdaq.
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