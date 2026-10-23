Constellation Energy vs. GE Vernova: Which Utilities Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As data centers and artificial intelligence demand reliable, carbon-free power, these two energy titans could become critical to your portfolio. Here is how Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) compare in 2026.

Constellation Energy focuses on clean power generation through its massive nuclear fleet, while GE Vernova provides the hardware and services required to modernize the global grid. Both companies play vital roles in the transition to sustainable energy. This comparison examines their financial health and market risks to help you decide which stock fits your investment goals.

Constellation Energy is the largest producer of carbon-free energy in the United States, operating a massive fleet of nuclear and renewable assets. Its strategy focuses on providing reliable power to roughly 2.5 million customer accounts, including three-fourths of the Fortune 100 companies. This includes high-profile agreements with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Meta to provide dedicated nuclear power while positioning the company as a leader among electric utility stocks.

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