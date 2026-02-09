Constellation Energy Group Aktie

WKN DE: 922138 / ISIN: US2103711006

09.02.2026 14:37:49

Constellation Energy's Subsidiary Inks 380-MW Deal With CyrusOne

(RTTNews) - Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG), a private sector power producer, Monday announced that its subsidiary, Calpine LLC, has signed a 380-megawatt agreement with Dallas-based CyrusOne, a data center developer and operator, to connect and serve a new data center adjacent to the Freestone Energy Center in Texas.

Further, Calpine has also entered into an exclusive agreement to provide power, grid connectivity and site infrastructure for Phase 2, which will be an additional 380 MW.

With this agreement, CyrusOne can access power, grid connectivity and site infrastructure needed to support development of the new facility, while ensuring electricity continues to flow to the regional grid.

In pre-market activity, CEG shares were trading at 263.61, up 0.84% on the Nasdaq.

