Constellation Energy Group Aktie
WKN DE: 922138 / ISIN: US2103711006
|
09.02.2026 14:37:49
Constellation Energy's Subsidiary Inks 380-MW Deal With CyrusOne
(RTTNews) - Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG), a private sector power producer, Monday announced that its subsidiary, Calpine LLC, has signed a 380-megawatt agreement with Dallas-based CyrusOne, a data center developer and operator, to connect and serve a new data center adjacent to the Freestone Energy Center in Texas.
Further, Calpine has also entered into an exclusive agreement to provide power, grid connectivity and site infrastructure for Phase 2, which will be an additional 380 MW.
With this agreement, CyrusOne can access power, grid connectivity and site infrastructure needed to support development of the new facility, while ensuring electricity continues to flow to the regional grid.
In pre-market activity, CEG shares were trading at 263.61, up 0.84% on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Constellation Energy Group Inc.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Constellation Energy Group Inc.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt zu -- DAX fester -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stark - Nikkei erklimmt neues Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Montag an. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich höher. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart stark.