Constellation Real Estate Group Executives Named Among RISMedia's 2020 Newsmakers; Futurists and Trailblazers

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Constellation Real Estate Group (CREG), a portfolio of 15 market-leading technology companies in the real estate vertical, is proud to announce that CREG President Scott Smith and Vice President of Business Development Tom George have both been named among RISMedia's 2020 Newsmakers, a group of dynamic individuals recognized for their contributions to the real estate industry. CREG is best known for its long-term investment strategy and commitment to being a stable technology provider in the fragmented real estate industry.

"Every day, real estate professionals make significant positive impacts on many, many people," said John Featherston, CEO, president and publisher of RISMedia. "The world of organized real estate is constantly changing and adapting to meet the needs of consumers in every marketplace. The real estate leaders whose activities are making a positive difference in serving the needs of consumers and the communities they live in are celebrated in RISMedia's Newsmakers, and RISMedia is proud to honor these leaders throughout the year."

"With technology at the forefront of the broker, agent and consumer experiences, I'm proud to be in the trenches with the Constellation Real Estate Group, acquiring, developing and delivering technology that empowers our users to grow their businesses and best serve their clients," said Smith. "It's an honor to be named alongside other industry leaders whose contributions are positively impacting this industry."

Scott Smith, recognized as a Futurist|Forward Thinker in the industry, serves as the President and General Manager of the Constellation Real Estate Group, overseeing and driving organic growth across a portfolio of 15 market-leading real estate technology brands. Smith also leads building out the CREG portfolio through ongoing acquisitions and integrations. Smith holds over 30 years of experience working in technology and has spent the last two decades within the real estate vertical.

Tom George, named a Trailblazer| Agent of Change, serves as the Vice President of Business Development for CREG, which operates as a part of the Perseus Operating Group and is a division of Constellation Software Inc. He has spent over 25 years acquiring and managing technology companies and the last 20 years in the real estate vertical. George is responsible for driving growth across the CREG portfolio through ongoing acquisitions, with a focus on innovation and long-term management.

"Being recognized in the company with many franchise, broker and MLS partners of brands within the Constellation Real Estate Group is truly an honor," said George. "Congratulations to our fellow Newsmakers for their hard work and contributions to our industry."

RISMedia selects its Newsmakers based on accomplishments including, but not limited to:



Advancing the real estate industry

Impacting change

Technology achievements

Thought leadership and influence

Creativity and innovation

RISMedia will celebrate and recognize the 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers at its Annual Newsmakers Reception & Dinner on May 13th, 2020 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

About Constellation Real Estate Group

The Constellation Real Estate Group acquires and invests in real estate software brands that are committed to providing long-term solutions and partnerships with franchises, brokers, agents, MLSs, and associations. CREG provides a suite of market-leading technology solutions designed specifically for the real estate industry through its portfolio of brands: Market Leader, Mortgage Builder, offrs.com, SmartZip, TorchX, Constellation Web Solutions, Sharper Agent, Zurple, Z57, Diverse Solutions, Birdview, ReloSpec, Real Estate Digital, Emphasys Software, and Baynet World. Over 500,000 real estate agents, teams, and brokerages across North America rely on CREG's products and services to power, manage, and grow their businesses.

For more information, visit https://www.constellationreg.com

