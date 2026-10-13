Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
|
13.10.2026 12:45:00
Constellation's $4.3 Billion Google-Backed Upgrades vs. Vistra's $4.2 Billion Government Loan: Which Nuclear Plan Is Better for Shareholders?
Support for nuclear energy's revitalization continues to firm up. Just last week, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a $4.2 billion loan intended to facilitate investments in electric utility Vistra's (NYSE: VST) nuclear power production infrastructure. Then, the very next day, Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) made a 20-year commitment to purchase 890 megawatts' worth of nuclear-generated electricity from utility company Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG), allowing Constellation to comfortably plan a $4.3 billion investment in its own nuclear energy output capacity.
Both developments are, first and foremost, meant to meet the rapidly growing power needs of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. But both investments in expanding these utility outfits' nuclear power capabilities will also eventually benefit customers beyond data center owners/operators. The two different agreements also illustrate that there's more than one way to fund this renewal of the nuclear energy business.
One of these plans is better for shareholders of one of these outfits than the other, though.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)
Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)
|09.10.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.10.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.10.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.05.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.05.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 810,00
|1,13%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|316,25
|0,03%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|312,55
|-0,08%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorge um Chipbranche: ATX schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX kann Tagesgewinne nicht verteidigen -- US-Börsen in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Während der heimische Markt am Dienstag stärker notierte, ging es für den deutschen Aktienmarkt seitwärts. Die US-Börsen geben nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.