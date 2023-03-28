Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 19:28:00

Constellis Announces Credit Agreement Amendments and Maturity Extensions

HERNDON, Va., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, today announced the strategically and financially significant completion of amendments to its First and Second Lien Credit Agreements.  The amendments convert or exchange all of its first lien term loans and over 99% of its second lien term loans for term loans with extended maturity dates of September 27, 2025, and March 27, 2026, respectively.

(PRNewsfoto/Constellis)

"The successful extension of our credit facilities demonstrates our proactive commitment to improving our capital structure and gives us additional flexibility to execute upon key strategies," said Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer. "We appreciate the continued support from our lenders and their confidence in Constellis, as we continue our evolution to a growing and increasingly profitable and cash generating enterprise."

About Constellis

Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure. Operating globally and based in the Washington D.C. area, our employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world while upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality, and integrity. Constellis' solutions include a range of services, including background investigations, K-9, technical services, UAV and counter UAV services, advanced training, logistics and life support, fleet maintenance, construction, contingency operations, and emergency response. At Constellis, our number one priority is securing customers' success.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/constellis-announces-credit-agreement-amendments-and-maturity-extensions-301783753.html

SOURCE Constellis

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX klar im Plus -- Asiens Aktienmärkte letztlich mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mehrheitlich fester.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen