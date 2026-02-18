Constellium Holdco B.V Aktie

Constellium Holdco B.V für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1WY9D / ISIN: NL0010489522

18.02.2026 12:42:39

Constellium Posts Q4 Net Profit As Revenue Improves On Healthy Demand; Stock Up 6% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Constellium SE (CSTM), a maker of aluminium products, on Wednesday reported a net profit for the fourth quarter, helped by increased revenue, driven by higher shipments, improved revenue per ton, and higher metal prices.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the company reported a net income of $112 million, or $0.80 per share, compared with a net loss of $48 million, or $0.34 per share, in the same period last year.

Income before tax was $164 million as against a loss of $18 million a year ago. Excluding items, EBITDA surged to $280 million from $125 million in the prior year.

Revenue was $2.201 billion, up from $1.721 billion in the previous year. Shipments increased to 365,000 tons from last year's 328,000 tons.

Looking ahead, Ingrid Joerg, CEO of Constellium, said: "Looking ahead to 2026, we currently expect recent demand trends in our end markets to continue into at least the early part of 2026 and the overall macroeconomic environment to remain relatively stable, and we expect to benefit from recent market dynamics, including supply shortages for automotive rolled products as well as improved scrap spreads in North America."

For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $780 million to $820 million, less than the $846 million reported for fiscal 2025.

CSTM was up by 6.58% at $24.95 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu Constellium Holdco B.V. (A)

Analysen zu Constellium Holdco B.V. (A)

