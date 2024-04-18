Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 16:45:00

CONSTITUENT MEETING OF HONKARAKENNE'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITEES

HONKARAKENNE OYJ         Stock Exchange Release 18 April 2024 at 17:45

CONSTITUENT MEETING OF HONKARAKENNE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES

Honkarakenne Oyj’s Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 18 April 2024 in Honkarakenne’s Tuusula office at Lahdentie 870, Tuusula, Finland. The Annual General Meeting elected the following persons to the Board of Directors: Arto Halonen, Timo Kohtamäki, Maria Ristola, Kari Saarelainen and Antti Tiitola.

The Board of Directors convened for its constituent meeting and appointed Timo Kohtamäki as Chairman of the Board and Maria Ristola as Vice Chairman of the Board.

At the same board meeting Board of Directors decided not to set up any committees.

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Marko Saarelainen
President and CEO

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or
Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, Maarit.jylha@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2023, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 46.3 million, of which exports accounted for 31%. www.honka.com


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Honkarakenne Oy (B)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Honkarakenne Oy (B)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Honkarakenne Oy (B) 3,20 4,23% Honkarakenne Oy (B)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Versuch der Stabilisierung nach jüngsten Verlusten: ATX freundlich -- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Wall Street stärker -- Asiatische Märkte beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag leicht zu. Der deutsche Markt findet am Donnerstag keine genaue Richtung. Die Wall Street zeigt sich fester. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen