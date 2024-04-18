CONSTITUENT MEETING OF HONKARAKENNE'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITEES

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 18 April 2024 at 17:45

CONSTITUENT MEETING OF HONKARAKENNE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES

Honkarakenne Oyj’s Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 18 April 2024 in Honkarakenne’s Tuusula office at Lahdentie 870, Tuusula, Finland. The Annual General Meeting elected the following persons to the Board of Directors: Arto Halonen, Timo Kohtamäki, Maria Ristola, Kari Saarelainen and Antti Tiitola.

The Board of Directors convened for its constituent meeting and appointed Timo Kohtamäki as Chairman of the Board and Maria Ristola as Vice Chairman of the Board.

At the same board meeting Board of Directors decided not to set up any committees.

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Marko Saarelainen

President and CEO

www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2023, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 46.3 million, of which exports accounted for 31%. www.honka.com