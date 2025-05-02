Construction contract (Cristella VT project management)

AS Nordecon group company Embach Ehitus OÜ and Cristella VT OÜ have signed a project management agreement for overseeing the design and construction work of Cristella's technological warehouse in Võru. The estimated cost of the work under the management agreement is approximately 4 million euros, excluding VAT. The works will be completed in November 2025.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2024 was 224 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close 435 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

