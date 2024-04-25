|
25.04.2024 08:00:00
Construction contract (E-class aircraft platform area)
Nordecon AS and AS Tallinna Lennujaam signed a contract for the construction of platform area for E-class aircraft at Tallinn Airport. The total value of the contract is 7.5 million euros without VAT and the works will be completed in autumn of 2025.
Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2023 was 278 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 560 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.
Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordecon ASmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Nordecon ASmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordecon AS
|0,51
|-0,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDank starken Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: ATX stabilisiert sich -- DAX wieder über 18.000-er Marke -- Dow Jones fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben sind am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag keine deutlichen Aufschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzt am Freitag eine Stabilisierung ein. Die Wall Street notiert höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten die Käufer.