Construction contract (Golden Gate office building in Tallinn)

Nordecon AS and Rotermann Pluss OÜ, the owner of the Golden Gate office building being developed by US Real Estate, entered into a contract for the design and construction of the office building in Tallinn, located at Ahtri 6. The gross area of the Golden Gate office building with six above-ground and two underground floors is approx. 19,500 sqm, including 102 parking spaces. Commercial spaces and restaurants with outdoor terraces are planned on the ground floor of the building, Class A office space on the upper floors. Parking has been moved underground and a green terrace is created on the roof of the building. The Golden Gate office building will be built as a near-zero energy building and according to the LEED Gold environmental certificate.

The total cost of the contract is 23.5 million euros excluding VAT, and the works will be completed in the spring of 2025.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 570 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.