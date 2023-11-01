Construction contract in Estonia (barracks in Ämari campus of the Defence Forces)

On 31 October 2023, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, signed a contract with the Centre for Defence Investment for the construction of barracks in the Ämari military campus of the Defence Forces in Harju county.

The contract includes the construction of accommodation buildings with necessary external and internal communications.

The contract value is approximately EUR 25 million, plus value added tax. The construction is scheduled to be completed in December 2024.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

