|
06.10.2023 08:30:00
Construction contract in Estonia (II stage of Hyatt hotel building in Tallinn)
On 5 October 2023, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Estma HPT OÜ entered into a contract for the construction of the second stage of hotel and office building located at Sadama 4, Tallinn.
The contract includes finishing works and construction of technical systems of 6-storey building with one underground floor, that will operate as Hyatt hotel and accommodate offices.
The contract value is approximately EUR 13.1 million, plus value added tax. The second stage of the construction works is scheduled to be completed in November 2025.
AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential.
Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Ivo Volkov, tel. +372 680 5105.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and the group’s revenue for 2022 was EUR 410 million.
