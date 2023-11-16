Construction contract in Estonia (Rail Baltica road viaducts in Harjumaa)

On 16 November 2023, Tallinna Teede AS, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Estonian Transport Administration entered into a contract to perform construction works of two Rail Baltica road viaducts in Harjumaa.

The contract includes the construction of the road overpasses crossing Rail Baltica railway corridor, located on the Saku-Tõdva road and the Tõdva-Hageri road, as well as road and technical communications construction works.

The contract value is approximately EUR 6.8 million, plus value added tax. The duration of construction works is 22 months.

Tallinna Teede AS ( ttas.ee ) is a road construction company that performs road construction, maintenance and repair works all over Estonia. The company has its own asphalt plant and an accredited laboratory for testing road construction materials.

Additional information: Jüri Läll, CEO of Tallinna Teede AS, tel: +372 606 1901.