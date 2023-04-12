|
12.04.2023 11:20:32
Construction contract in Estonia (the first stage of the Rail Baltica Ülemiste joint terminal)
On 12 April 2023, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and KMG Infra OÜ signed a design and construction contract with OÜ Rail Baltic Estonia for the construction of the first stage of Rail Baltica Ülemiste joint terminal.
The contract includes the construction of the load-bearing structures below the railways at Ülemiste joint terminal, during which the underground concrete structures of the terminal and other below grade facilities for the railroad will be built. In carrying out the works, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti is the leading partner with a 50:50 ratio.
The contract value is approximately EUR 44.8 million, plus value added tax. The scheduled deadline of the works is in September 2026.
AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.
Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Member of Management Board, Mr. Veljo Viitmann, phone: +372 680 5105.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and the group’s revenue for 2022 was EUR 410 million.
