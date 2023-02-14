|
14.02.2023 17:00:00
Construction contract in Lithuania (design and build services for the construction of new infrastructures for the training complex in Lithuania)
On 14 February 2023, UAB Merko Statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Support and Procurement Agency entered into a contract for design and build services for the construction of new infrastructures for the training complex in Pabrade, Lithuania.
The contract value exceeds EUR 110 million, plus the applicable value added tax. The actual value is determined after adjustment with the construction price index of the respective periods. The construction works are scheduled to be completed by 2026.
UAB Merko Statyba (merko.lt) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.
Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and the group’s revenue for 2022 was EUR 410 million.
