Construction contract in Lithuania (electrical substation for a wind farm)

On 9 February 2023 UAB Merko Statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and UAB Energijos Žara, 100% subsidiary of Enefit Green AS, part of AS Eesti Energia group, entered into a contract for the construction of electrical substation for a wind farm in Kelme district, Lithuania.

The contract value is more than EUR 14,5 million, plus value added tax. The project is scheduled to be completed in second quarter 2025.

UAB Merko Statyba ( merko.lt ) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.

Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.



Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee