09.02.2023 15:30:00

Construction contract in Lithuania (electrical substation for a wind farm)

On 9 February 2023 UAB Merko Statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and UAB Energijos Žara, 100% subsidiary of Enefit Green AS, part of AS Eesti Energia group, entered into a contract for the construction of electrical substation for a wind farm in Kelme district, Lithuania.

The contract value is more than EUR 14,5 million, plus value added tax. The project is scheduled to be completed in second quarter 2025.

UAB Merko Statyba (merko.lt) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.

Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.


Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and the group’s revenue for 2022 was EUR 410 million


Aktien in diesem Artikel

Merko Ehitus AS

