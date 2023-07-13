|
13.07.2023 15:00:00
Construction contract in Lithuania (wind farm foundations, drainage and roads)
On 13 July 2023 UAB Merko Statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and UAB LT Energija entered into the contract to perform the construction of foundations for 40 wind turbines, drainage and roads in a windfarm located in the Pagegiai municipality, Lithuania.
The contract value is approximately EUR 80 million, plus value added tax. The project is scheduled to be completed in the end of 2025.
UAB Merko Statyba (merko.lt) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.
Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and the group’s revenue for 2022 was EUR 410 million.
