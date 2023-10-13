Construction contract in Lithuania (wind farm foundations, electrical cables and roads)

On 13 October 2023 UAB Merko Statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and UAB WINDLIT entered into the contract to perform the construction of foundations for 28 wind turbines, electrical cables and roads in a windfarm located in the Kelme district, Lithuania.

The contract value exceeds EUR 45 million, plus value added tax. The project is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

UAB Merko Statyba ( merko.lt ) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.

Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.



Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee