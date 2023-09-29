Construction contract (Kilingi-Nõmme joint building of the Police and Border Guard Board and Estonian Rescue Board)

AS Nordecon group company Embach Ehitus OÜ and Riigi Kinnisvara AS (State Real Estate Ltd) signed a contract for the construction of the joint building of the Police and Border Guard Board and Rescue Board in Kilingi-Nõmme. The premises of the Police and Border Guard Board and the Rescue Board are planned for the main building of the complex consisting of three new buildings, in addition, an exercise tower and auxiliary building-shelter will be built, as well as a new exterior solution with small facilities.

The total value of the contract is close to 3.7 million euros without VAT and the works will be completed in September of 2024.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 570 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.