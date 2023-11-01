|
01.11.2023 15:30:00
Construction contract (Laatre biomethane plant)
AS Nordecon group company Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE) and Bioforce OÜ signed a contract for the design and construction of the Laatre biomethane plant in Laatre, Valgamaa. The total value of the contract is approximately 3 million euros without VAT and the works will be completed in the summer of 2024.
Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 570 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.
Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com
