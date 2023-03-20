|
20.03.2023 08:00:00
Construction contract (Neanurme–Pikknurme road section)
AS Nordecon group company Tariston AS and Estonian Transport Administration have concluded an agreement for the construction of 2+1 passing lanes for the Neanurme–Pikknurme section in Jõgeva county on kilometres 135.5–141.9 of the National Road 2 (E263), also known as the Tallinn–Tartu–Võru–Luhamaa highway.
The cost of the contract is 8.9 million euros plus value added tax. The works will be completed in November 2023.
Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated unaudited revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 660 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.
Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com
