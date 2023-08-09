Construction contract (Pirni 7/2 commercial building)

AS Nordecon group company Embach Ehitus OÜ and Eesti Talleks AS signed a contract for the construction of the commercial building on Pirni 7/2 in Tallinn. The first floor of the four-story building with a closed net area of 2,254 sqm will have commercial, service and warehouse spaces, and the remaining floors are designed as office spaces for small and medium sized enterprises. Several environmentally friendly solutions have been designed into this building – heating and cooling with an activated plaster foundation, reuse of rainwater, a solar electric system to reduce the energy consumption, intelligent lighting control to reduce the building's energy consumption and ensure a high quality of the working environment, a smart access system integrated into the door handles etc.

The total value of the contract is close to 3.25 million euros without VAT and the works will be completed in October of 2024.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 570 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.