Construction contract (Rail Baltica railway line Hagudi-Alu section)

AS Nordecon group company Tariston AS and OÜ Rail Baltic Estonia signed a contract for the construction works of the III stage of the Raplamaa railway line infrastructure of Rail Baltica on the Hagudi-Alu section. During the works, a total of 7 kilometers of railway embankment, two animal tunnels, the Alu pedestrian tunnel, as well as access roads and noise barriers will be built. The cost of the works is 30.5 million euros, plus VAT. The deadline for the works is November 2027.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2023 was 278 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 420 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

