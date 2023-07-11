Construction contract (Tartu Karlova school)

AS Nordecon group company Embach Ehitus OÜ and Tartu City Government signed a contract for the reconstruction of the Karlova school building on Lina Street 2 in Tartu. The building with a size of 4,973 sqm will be completely renovated – ceiling structures will be strengthened, an elevator will be built, all technical systems will be reconstructed and a new ventilation system will be built. During the reconstruction, the house will receive new interior and exterior finishes and new entrances. Recreation area will be built on the property and parking arrangements will be changed.

The total value of the contract is close to 6.8 million euros without VAT and the works will be completed in August of 2024.

